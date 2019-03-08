Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Two Chelsfield pubs picked as among the best in UK by the AA

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 July 2019

The Five Bells is run by Adrian Stone. Picture: Google

The Five Bells is run by Adrian Stone. Picture: Google

Archant

Two Chelsfield pubs are named among some of the best in the country in the new Pub Guide 2020 from the AA.

Kate Mansfield has been running the Bo-Peep for more than 10 years. Picture: GoogleKate Mansfield has been running the Bo-Peep for more than 10 years. Picture: Google

The book lists some 2,000 UK pubs for great beer and good food.

And its expert inspectors have selected 550 of them to be singled out as Pick of the Pubs for the 21st edition.

They represent the very best AA-recommended pubs in the country.

That pick list includes The Bo-Peep in Hewitts Road, and The Five Bells in Church Road.

The Bo-Beep is run by Kate Mansfield who bought it from Len Shepherd, hence the name.

She said: "I have been here for 13 years, and this is my first pub, but I have been in hospitality all my life.

"I run this with Graham Buckley who is a fishmonger, which is why we specialise in fish."

And at the Five Bells, landlord Adrian Stone said he has been running the pub for 14 years with his wife Kay.

He said: "We have been in the AA guide for some time, and it is nice to hear we have made this small select list of top pubs."

The Pub Guide from the AA has long been associated with the discovery and naming of Britain's best pubs.

Many included in this year's guide are also well known for their culinary offerings; more than 250 have been previously awarded AA Rosettes for the quality of their cuisine, while the best pubs for accommodation are highlighted by an sought-after AA Star.

Most Read

Your views wanted on Bromley ward boundary changes

The shape of Bromley's political boundaries are set to change and public opinion is needed. Picture: Contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2019

Orpington PE teacher is Bromley’s first Active School Hero

Jo Brash knows it's important young children are kept active. Picture: Jo Brash

Two Chelsfield pubs picked as among the best in UK by the AA

The Five Bells is run by Adrian Stone. Picture: Google

Bromley bin days to change as council strives to hit zero landfill

Bins.

New independent cafe opens in Beckenham

SE Twenty has opened in Elmers End Road. Picture: SE Twenty

Most Read

Your views wanted on Bromley ward boundary changes

The shape of Bromley's political boundaries are set to change and public opinion is needed. Picture: Contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2019

Orpington PE teacher is Bromley’s first Active School Hero

Jo Brash knows it's important young children are kept active. Picture: Jo Brash

Two Chelsfield pubs picked as among the best in UK by the AA

The Five Bells is run by Adrian Stone. Picture: Google

Bromley bin days to change as council strives to hit zero landfill

Bins.

New independent cafe opens in Beckenham

SE Twenty has opened in Elmers End Road. Picture: SE Twenty

Latest from the Bromley Times

Cricket: Championship best for Kent’s Bell-Drummond

Daniel Bell-Drummond in batting action for Kent (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Two Chelsfield pubs picked as among the best in UK by the AA

The Five Bells is run by Adrian Stone. Picture: Google

Your views wanted on Bromley ward boundary changes

The shape of Bromley's political boundaries are set to change and public opinion is needed. Picture: Contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2019

Cricket: Kent’s Dickson puts Warwickshire to the sword

Kent's Sean Dickson in batting action (pic David Davies/PA)

Orpington PE teacher is Bromley’s first Active School Hero

Jo Brash knows it's important young children are kept active. Picture: Jo Brash
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists