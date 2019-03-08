Two Chelsfield pubs picked as among the best in UK by the AA

Two Chelsfield pubs are named among some of the best in the country in the new Pub Guide 2020 from the AA.

The book lists some 2,000 UK pubs for great beer and good food.

And its expert inspectors have selected 550 of them to be singled out as Pick of the Pubs for the 21st edition.

They represent the very best AA-recommended pubs in the country.

That pick list includes The Bo-Peep in Hewitts Road, and The Five Bells in Church Road.

The Bo-Beep is run by Kate Mansfield who bought it from Len Shepherd, hence the name.

She said: "I have been here for 13 years, and this is my first pub, but I have been in hospitality all my life.

"I run this with Graham Buckley who is a fishmonger, which is why we specialise in fish."

And at the Five Bells, landlord Adrian Stone said he has been running the pub for 14 years with his wife Kay.

He said: "We have been in the AA guide for some time, and it is nice to hear we have made this small select list of top pubs."

The Pub Guide from the AA has long been associated with the discovery and naming of Britain's best pubs.

Many included in this year's guide are also well known for their culinary offerings; more than 250 have been previously awarded AA Rosettes for the quality of their cuisine, while the best pubs for accommodation are highlighted by an sought-after AA Star.