Transport polcie release CCTV images hoping to find shop raiders

Police hope these pictures will spark some public help in tracing these persons of interest Archant

British Transport Police have released a series of CCTV image in the hope the public will recognise the people in them and lead to finding those responsible for a break in at Bromley North Station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two station shops were broken in to and police hope these images will lead to finding the crooks who carried out the thefts Two station shops were broken in to and police hope these images will lead to finding the crooks who carried out the thefts

BTP officers said the grainy CCTV pictures were released after a shop was burgled inside the station.

They said it happened at 3.20am on Tuesday June 11.

Two people are reported to have broken into the shop by damaging the front shutters.

Once inside, they were able to steal cash and various items of stock.

It follows a theft at the same location reported on Saturday June 1.

The cost of the damage and theft from both offences is estimated to be in the thousands of pounds, the transport police revealed.

Officers believe the people in the images have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows their identity, or who has further information about the incident, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 55 of 11/06/19.