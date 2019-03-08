Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Transport polcie release CCTV images hoping to find shop raiders

PUBLISHED: 17:21 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 02 August 2019

Police hope these pictures will spark some public help in tracing these persons of interest

Police hope these pictures will spark some public help in tracing these persons of interest

Archant

British Transport Police have released a series of CCTV image in the hope the public will recognise the people in them and lead to finding those responsible for a break in at Bromley North Station.

Two station shops were broken in to and police hope these images will lead to finding the crooks who carried out the theftsTwo station shops were broken in to and police hope these images will lead to finding the crooks who carried out the thefts

BTP officers said the grainy CCTV pictures were released after a shop was burgled inside the station.

They said it happened at 3.20am on Tuesday June 11.

Two people are reported to have broken into the shop by damaging the front shutters.

Once inside, they were able to steal cash and various items of stock.

It follows a theft at the same location reported on Saturday June 1.

The cost of the damage and theft from both offences is estimated to be in the thousands of pounds, the transport police revealed.

Officers believe the people in the images have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows their identity, or who has further information about the incident, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 55 of 11/06/19.

Most Read

Curtains open on park movies in Bromley once again

The Midsummer Movies are back again. Picture: Simon Armstrong

Queen musical We Will Rock You coming to Bromley

Can the music of Queen cast off the shackles of an oppressive regime? Picture: We Will Rock You

British Heart Foundation shop opens in West Wickham

Bromley mayor Nicholas Bennett was on hand to cut the ribbon. Picture: British Heart Foundation

Waitrose store in Burnt Ash Lane to become a Lidl

Waitrose in Burnt Ash Lane is to become a Lidl soon but the Masons Hill shop will remain open. Picture: Google

Murdered teenager’s mum and grandmother speak out as his killer is jailed

Nyron Jean-Baptiste must serve at least 19 years in jail. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Curtains open on park movies in Bromley once again

The Midsummer Movies are back again. Picture: Simon Armstrong

Queen musical We Will Rock You coming to Bromley

Can the music of Queen cast off the shackles of an oppressive regime? Picture: We Will Rock You

British Heart Foundation shop opens in West Wickham

Bromley mayor Nicholas Bennett was on hand to cut the ribbon. Picture: British Heart Foundation

Waitrose store in Burnt Ash Lane to become a Lidl

Waitrose in Burnt Ash Lane is to become a Lidl soon but the Masons Hill shop will remain open. Picture: Google

Murdered teenager’s mum and grandmother speak out as his killer is jailed

Nyron Jean-Baptiste must serve at least 19 years in jail. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Bromley Times

Transport polcie release CCTV images hoping to find shop raiders

Police hope these pictures will spark some public help in tracing these persons of interest

Woman pedestrian dies in collision with marked police car

Scene where a woman was hit by a marked police car. Picture: Google

Murdered teenager’s mum and grandmother speak out as his killer is jailed

Nyron Jean-Baptiste must serve at least 19 years in jail. Picture: Met Police

T20: Blake pleased to do his bit for Kent

Kent's Alex Blake (pic: Nigel French/PA)

Cricket: Kent enjoy best ever start to Vitality Blast T20

Zak Crawley of Kent in batting action (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists