Police appeal following assault in Beckenham

A CCTV image of a man the police wish to speak to. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives are appealing for the public's help in identifying a man in connection with a serious assault in Beckenham.

Police were called to Plawsfield Road at 3pm on November 16 to a report of a man being punched by an unknown suspect.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along the road with a friend when they walked past a man who punched him, knocking him to the floor.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

Detectives from CID have been investigating the incident and are now turning to the public to ask if they recognise the man in the CCTV.

Det Con Marta Kaminska this week said: "We believe the suspect was with a woman at the time of the attack, which was completely unprovoked.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and is not tolerated. The victim and suspects were not known to each other and there was no reason whatsoever for any violence.

"If this is you in the CCTV, or you are the woman who was with him at the time, I am asking you to come forward.

"Similarly, if you think you know who this man in, then please contact us and tell us what you know."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 4521/16Nov19.

Alternatively, stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.