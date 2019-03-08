Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Churchill Memorial prototype sold at auction

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 October 2019

Images of the real statue being unveiled to the public were included in the sale. Picture: Catherine Southon

Images of the real statue being unveiled to the public were included in the sale. Picture: Catherine Southon

Archant

After a gallant fundraising effort by a Bromley rugby club, the famous Churchill Memorial at Westerham Green, became a reality - now an original prototype has been sold at auction.

The original bronze resin maquette of Churchill reclining. Picture: Catherine SouthonThe original bronze resin maquette of Churchill reclining. Picture: Catherine Southon

The maquette, or original bronze resin cast, of the popular memorial went under the hammer of television antiques expert Catherine Southon, from Bromley, for £9,728.

She said the statue of a reclining Winston Churchill was designed by Oscar Nemon to commemorate the death of Churchill in 1965.

This maquette was gifted to the previous owner's late husband, Bob Webster, after his efforts as chairman to raise funds for the full-sized bronze memorial on Westerham Green near Churchill's home.

Fundraising for the statue included all sorts of events but perhaps the most memorable was the Great Churchill Cigar Race.

The albums of postcards captured details of lives gone by. Picture: Catherine SouthonThe albums of postcards captured details of lives gone by. Picture: Catherine Southon

The three-day competition saw Westerham Football Club and Westcombe Park Rugby club in Orpington race from Dover to Westerham pulling giant cigars on wheels.

The maquette was sold with two black and white photographs featuring a proud Bob delivering a speech to Lady Churchill and the people of Westerham at the unveiling of the statue just before Oscar Nemon presented the cast to Mr Webster at a private reception following the ceremony.

Elsewhere in the auction - held at Farleigh Golf Club in Warlingham - a collection of early 20th century postcards sold for £5,715, some 15 times the estimate.

This sold for more than £1,700 proving it's all in the name. Picture: Catherine SouthonThis sold for more than £1,700 proving it's all in the name. Picture: Catherine Southon

Eight albums filled with personal memories and anecdotes included stories such as The Storm in Guildford 1906, The Tram Terminus, Purley and Guy Fawkes Night at Chislehurst, 1908. Other postcards included Beckenham, Bromley, Biggin Hill, and West Wickham.

Other items of note included an Omega Speedmaster selling for £6,688, up from the top estimate of £5,000.

And a piece of artwork featuring a stick man figure by London based graffiti artist, Stik, sold for £1,702. Gifted to the previous owner by the artist, the drawing is full of personality and is signed on the reverse "To Barry, Stik 2012".

Catherine said: "It took longer for me to sell than it did for Stik to draw."

Most Read

Suspected serial burglar named by police in public appeal

The Met Police say they need to speak with this man about a series of burglaries in Orpington, Bromley and Beckenham

Host of awards won by Bromley academy students

Louie Jones receives his award from Kevin George. Picture: LSEC

Churchill Memorial prototype sold at auction

Images of the real statue being unveiled to the public were included in the sale. Picture: Catherine Southon

Bromley Council pays tribute to world champion athlete Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith with the gold medal from the women's 200m at the World Championships in Doha. Picture: PA

Find out how your child’s Bromley school fared in latest GCSE league tables

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

Most Read

Suspected serial burglar named by police in public appeal

The Met Police say they need to speak with this man about a series of burglaries in Orpington, Bromley and Beckenham

Host of awards won by Bromley academy students

Louie Jones receives his award from Kevin George. Picture: LSEC

Churchill Memorial prototype sold at auction

Images of the real statue being unveiled to the public were included in the sale. Picture: Catherine Southon

Bromley Council pays tribute to world champion athlete Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith with the gold medal from the women's 200m at the World Championships in Doha. Picture: PA

Find out how your child’s Bromley school fared in latest GCSE league tables

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

Latest from the Bromley Times

Churchill Memorial prototype sold at auction

Images of the real statue being unveiled to the public were included in the sale. Picture: Catherine Southon

Bromley Council pays tribute to world champion athlete Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith with the gold medal from the women's 200m at the World Championships in Doha. Picture: PA

Host of awards won by Bromley academy students

Louie Jones receives his award from Kevin George. Picture: LSEC

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Scattered showers with a drier Sunday

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys

Suspected serial burglar named by police in public appeal

The Met Police say they need to speak with this man about a series of burglaries in Orpington, Bromley and Beckenham
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists