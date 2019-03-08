Churchill Memorial prototype sold at auction

Images of the real statue being unveiled to the public were included in the sale. Picture: Catherine Southon Archant

After a gallant fundraising effort by a Bromley rugby club, the famous Churchill Memorial at Westerham Green, became a reality - now an original prototype has been sold at auction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The original bronze resin maquette of Churchill reclining. Picture: Catherine Southon The original bronze resin maquette of Churchill reclining. Picture: Catherine Southon

The maquette, or original bronze resin cast, of the popular memorial went under the hammer of television antiques expert Catherine Southon, from Bromley, for £9,728.

She said the statue of a reclining Winston Churchill was designed by Oscar Nemon to commemorate the death of Churchill in 1965.

This maquette was gifted to the previous owner's late husband, Bob Webster, after his efforts as chairman to raise funds for the full-sized bronze memorial on Westerham Green near Churchill's home.

Fundraising for the statue included all sorts of events but perhaps the most memorable was the Great Churchill Cigar Race.

The albums of postcards captured details of lives gone by. Picture: Catherine Southon The albums of postcards captured details of lives gone by. Picture: Catherine Southon

The three-day competition saw Westerham Football Club and Westcombe Park Rugby club in Orpington race from Dover to Westerham pulling giant cigars on wheels.

The maquette was sold with two black and white photographs featuring a proud Bob delivering a speech to Lady Churchill and the people of Westerham at the unveiling of the statue just before Oscar Nemon presented the cast to Mr Webster at a private reception following the ceremony.

Elsewhere in the auction - held at Farleigh Golf Club in Warlingham - a collection of early 20th century postcards sold for £5,715, some 15 times the estimate.

This sold for more than £1,700 proving it's all in the name. Picture: Catherine Southon This sold for more than £1,700 proving it's all in the name. Picture: Catherine Southon

Eight albums filled with personal memories and anecdotes included stories such as The Storm in Guildford 1906, The Tram Terminus, Purley and Guy Fawkes Night at Chislehurst, 1908. Other postcards included Beckenham, Bromley, Biggin Hill, and West Wickham.

Other items of note included an Omega Speedmaster selling for £6,688, up from the top estimate of £5,000.

And a piece of artwork featuring a stick man figure by London based graffiti artist, Stik, sold for £1,702. Gifted to the previous owner by the artist, the drawing is full of personality and is signed on the reverse "To Barry, Stik 2012".

Catherine said: "It took longer for me to sell than it did for Stik to draw."