Thefts of catalytic converters from cars soar once more
PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 December 2019
As the thefts of catalytic converters soar once more, one Beckenham woman has spoken of her fury.
Andrea Watson was parked at a supermarket when thieves struck.
She told us: "I have been a victim after the catalytic converter was taken from under by hybrid car.
"I told the supermarket staff and a security guard told me it was the second time it happened in the past hour.
She added: "I know these places say 'park at your own risk', but I believe supermarket have a duty to do something to protect their shoppers especially once they knew the offences were taking place on a regular basis."
Kent Police revealed there have been 173 reported cat thefts across the county since August, including 34 in Dartford.
They arrested a 22-year-old man from east London on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters from multiple victims across Kent. He was released on bail pending further enquiries.