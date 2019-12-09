Search

Thefts of catalytic converters from cars soar once more

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 December 2019

Andrea, with her car now repaired, is warning other motorists to use common sense in where they park, and is also calling on places like supermarkets to step up security

As the thefts of catalytic converters soar once more, one Beckenham woman has spoken of her fury.

Andrea Watson was parked at a supermarket when thieves struck.

She told us: "I have been a victim after the catalytic converter was taken from under by hybrid car.

"I told the supermarket staff and a security guard told me it was the second time it happened in the past hour.

She added: "I know these places say 'park at your own risk', but I believe supermarket have a duty to do something to protect their shoppers especially once they knew the offences were taking place on a regular basis."

Kent Police revealed there have been 173 reported cat thefts across the county since August, including 34 in Dartford.

They arrested a 22-year-old man from east London on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters from multiple victims across Kent. He was released on bail pending further enquiries.

