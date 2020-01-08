Takeover agreed of Hadlow College's Mottingham campus

Capel Manor College has taken over an entire campus from the failing Hadlow College and added it to its expanding stable.

It means those education facilities can continue and the take-over won't affect students, Capel Manor promised.

The governing body has formally agreed to the January 1 transfer of Hadlow's Mottingham Campus, including all 23 staff, 186 students and facilities.

Principal Malcolm Goodwin said: "At Capel Manor College we are passionate about supporting London's natural environment and offering opportunities to students to gain the best possible skills and experience and move into rewarding land-based careers.

"These include working with animals, wildlife, conservation and biodiversity, protecting and improving London's trees and woodlands, designing and enhancing our green spaces and gardens, creating first-class floristry and events, helping us adapt to climate change and sustainably growing high-quality food for our futures.

"We are truly excited by the inclusion of the Mottingham Campus in our existing family of campuses across Greater London. We look forward to working with the staff and the students, as well as the local community and wider stakeholders, on the development of the Mottingham Campus.

"Together we will shape a future for people passionate about nature, the natural environment and London."

And Graham Morley, interim principal of Hadlow College, added: "The transfer of the Mottingham Campus to Capel Manor College is an important step towards the eventual resolution of the financial issues facing Hadlow College, and removes some of the uncertainty for both the staff and students with regards to the future direction of the campus.

"It is, however, also sad to have to say goodbye to valued colleagues, all of whom have displayed the highest levels of professionalism in exceptionally challenging times.

"Without their daily efforts and commitment to their students, this transfer would not have been possible."

Capel Manor College has five other campuses with around 3,000 students and 300 staff.

The vision for the Mottingham Campus is for it to be fully-integrated into Capel Manor College, whilst retaining its distinct identity and local responsiveness. It will work closely with the Crystal Palace Park Campus to offer a complementary curriculum with shared learning and enrichment opportunities.