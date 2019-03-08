Brainwave turns into award-winning speech business in just four years

Proud Samantha with her business award. Picture: Samantha Baldwin Archant

Just four years ago, a Bromley childminder came up with an idea - now she has won Female Entrepreneur of the Year at a Club Hub UK awards event in London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Her Phonics Stars Bromley concentrates on young children helping them understand language, speech and memory skills with words and how they sound and is delivered in local schools.

Samantha Baldwin said: "I can't believe it was only four years ago that I founded Phonics Stars Bromley.

"With limited funds, endless passion and enthusiasm, I worked incredibly hard to develop my small business and over time I have managed to develop a good work life balance, enabling me to spend more time with my family whilst working hard to make a difference within the community.

"I believe if you work hard enough and believe in yourself, you can do anything.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see children develop their knowledge, self-confidence and happiness. This applies to my own children, children in class and even my class leaders."

She worked as a Bromley childminder for almost 10 years, even achieving an Outstanding rating from Ofsted.

Samantha was also a support childminder for Bromley, working with Bromley Mencap and as an early years educator in an Outstanding primary school.

She said: "I understood the challenges children, families and schools face.

"I based my class on all of the areas I felt needed help, aiming to make a difference to young children, parents and teachers.

"Phonics Stars is now a fast growing company with classes in various parts of the UK. We deliver high energy classes which we believe help with school readiness, incorporating phonics, speech and language, muscle development, listening and communication, audible development, memory skills, dance, movement and imaginative play."

As for her most recent award, she said: "It is an honour to be recognised and receive the Club Hub award for the Phonics Stars family! Thank you for making us so happy."

And she added: "I do genuinely want to thank all my family and friends, those who attend our classes, the amazing preschools we work with and everyone who voted for me to win."