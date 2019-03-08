Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brainwave turns into award-winning speech business in just four years

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 May 2019

Proud Samantha with her business award. Picture: Samantha Baldwin

Proud Samantha with her business award. Picture: Samantha Baldwin

Archant

Just four years ago, a Bromley childminder came up with an idea - now she has won Female Entrepreneur of the Year at a Club Hub UK awards event in London.

Her Phonics Stars Bromley concentrates on young children helping them understand language, speech and memory skills with words and how they sound and is delivered in local schools.

Samantha Baldwin said: "I can't believe it was only four years ago that I founded Phonics Stars Bromley.

"With limited funds, endless passion and enthusiasm, I worked incredibly hard to develop my small business and over time I have managed to develop a good work life balance, enabling me to spend more time with my family whilst working hard to make a difference within the community.

"I believe if you work hard enough and believe in yourself, you can do anything.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see children develop their knowledge, self-confidence and happiness. This applies to my own children, children in class and even my class leaders."

She worked as a Bromley childminder for almost 10 years, even achieving an Outstanding rating from Ofsted.

Samantha was also a support childminder for Bromley, working with Bromley Mencap and as an early years educator in an Outstanding primary school.

She said: "I understood the challenges children, families and schools face.

"I based my class on all of the areas I felt needed help, aiming to make a difference to young children, parents and teachers.

"Phonics Stars is now a fast growing company with classes in various parts of the UK. We deliver high energy classes which we believe help with school readiness, incorporating phonics, speech and language, muscle development, listening and communication, audible development, memory skills, dance, movement and imaginative play."

As for her most recent award, she said: "It is an honour to be recognised and receive the Club Hub award for the Phonics Stars family! Thank you for making us so happy."

And she added: "I do genuinely want to thank all my family and friends, those who attend our classes, the amazing preschools we work with and everyone who voted for me to win."

Most Read

Is this school the funniest in Britain?

Could these hilarious youngsters turn out to be Britain's funniest? Picture: St Mark's School

Residents vote to knock down their homes

Pike Close as it is now. Picture: Google Maps

Retired police officer dies after Eltham collision

Retired police officer Tim Hodges has been named as the pedestrian who died following the collision on April 24. Picture: Met Police

Farewell to woman who held her family together through pain and shame

SHOT: Brian Perry was killed walking into his minicab firm in Bermondsey.

Police hunting road rage thug who left pensioner battered and bruised after brutal attack in Penge

The 80-year-old victim was left unconscious for two minutes after the brutal attack. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Is this school the funniest in Britain?

Could these hilarious youngsters turn out to be Britain's funniest? Picture: St Mark's School

Residents vote to knock down their homes

Pike Close as it is now. Picture: Google Maps

Retired police officer dies after Eltham collision

Retired police officer Tim Hodges has been named as the pedestrian who died following the collision on April 24. Picture: Met Police

Farewell to woman who held her family together through pain and shame

SHOT: Brian Perry was killed walking into his minicab firm in Bermondsey.

Police hunting road rage thug who left pensioner battered and bruised after brutal attack in Penge

The 80-year-old victim was left unconscious for two minutes after the brutal attack. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Bromley Times

Brainwave turns into award-winning speech business in just four years

Proud Samantha with her business award. Picture: Samantha Baldwin

Radio icon Tony Blackburn brings his Sounds of the Sixties to the stage

Tony Blackburn brings his Sounds of the Sixties to Bromley. Picture: Richard Cannon

Prolific shoplifter banned from all UK Co-op supermarkets in country

Christopher Fawcett, 37 of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Bromley Magistrates' Court to four counts of theft and was jailed for seven weeks. Picture: Blendon and Penhill Police

Bromley hair salon in major L’Oreal competition final

Now colourist Charlotte Barker is looking forward to making a big splash at the final with her model. Picture: Techniques

Police hunting road rage thug who left pensioner battered and bruised after brutal attack in Penge

The 80-year-old victim was left unconscious for two minutes after the brutal attack. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists