Aladdin brings his magic lamp to Bromley

Burnt Asha Drama Association brings Aladdin to St Andrew's Hall. Archant

One of the most enduring stories of all time is the tale of Aladdin and his struggle to win the hand of the beautiful Princess Jasmine.

He also had to defeat the evil machinations of Abanazar – the nasty man who wants to rule the world and abolish children!

Will Aladdin and his brother Wishee Washee save the world and Princess Jasmine? Will their mother, Widow Twanky, get her man?

Will the Emperor and his other daughters find happiness? Will the police find anything?

Find out as Burnt Ash Drama Association brings the pantomime to life at St Andrew’s Hall, Burnt Ash Lane, Bromley, tonight (Thursday, January 10) and tomorrow, 7.45pm and Saturday, 3pm and 7.45pm.

Sponsored by Jemca Toyota Bromley, there will also be performances on Friday and Saturday, January 18 and 19.

Tickets are £8. Contact the box office on 07482 952550.