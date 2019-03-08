House developer funds Orpington school's lollipop lady

Headteacher Andrew Gilgour with lollipop lady Pat Saunders, London Square Orpington sales manager Dario Scimeca, and pupils outside the junior school. Picture: London Square Archant

Children at an Orpington school can carry on crossing the road outside the gates in safety, thanks to funding from a housing developer.

Pupils at Darrick Wood Junior School, Lovibonds Avenue, still have lollipop lady Pat Saunders after the donation from developer London Square.

The school appealed for help to pay for the service, which they now have to fund following council cuts.

London Square is building family homes in Broadwater Gardens and several parents who bought homes hadraised the subject of the school crossing.

London Square director Rebecca Littler said: "The school is at the heart of the local community and the school crossing patrol provides such vital support for local parents and children."

And headteacher Andrew Gilgour added: "Our pupils and parents rely on our school crossing patrol, Pat Saunders, every morning and afternoon and we are delighted to have the support of London Square to help fund the service."