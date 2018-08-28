Search

BTP officer ‘honoured and humbled’ to receive BEM in New Year Honours for services to Kent and south east London’s railways

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 January 2019

Alan Smith will be awarded a British Empire Medal after being named in the New Year Honours list. Photo: BTP

Alan Smith will be awarded a British Empire Medal after being named in the New Year Honours list. Photo: BTP

Archant

A British Transport Police officer has been named in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for his long-running services patrolling south east London and Kent’s railway network.

As a special police sergeant, Alan Smith volunteered his time to support and protect passengers and railway staff on the south east London and Kent rail network.

Alan has contributed more than 3,100 during his years of service and has now been recognised with the prestigious British Empire Medal (BEM).

He is a tenacious crime fighter and is dedicated to keeping people safe and reassuring the travelling public.

Alan is highly respected amongst his colleagues and is always willing to volunteer his spare time, a true role model for the BTP’s special constabulary.

Alan said: “I feel very honoured and humbled to have been nominated for this award.

“I truly enjoyed my time in BTP but I very much doubt my efforts would have been worthy of this nomination if it wasn’t for the guidance, support and encouragement from every officer, both Specials and Regulars that I had the privilege to work alongside.”

He was one of seven BTP officers nationwide to earn a royal honour – between them the seven officers have given more than 100 years to policing.

They have been honoured for distinguished service, outstanding influence on policing or for acts of extreme bravery.

The BTP’s Chief Constable Paul Crowther said: “What a truly outstanding achievement to see seven members of British Transport Police recognised by Her Majesty as part of her New Year’s Honours.

“Each colleague has showcased the very best in British policing, serving their communities to the very highest standard.

“They should each be very proud.

“Whether it is recognition for distinguished service, or for acts of heroism, this group of seven officers and staff have showcased that they are true public servants.

“They’ve each gone above and beyond to keep Britain’s railway safe and to help people at extremely dark moments in our history.

“I am extremely proud of each and every one of them and am delighted that they have been recognised in the New Year Honours.”

