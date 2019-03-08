Bromley have another blank weekend

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ravens drew 3-3 at home to Chesterfield on Tuesday after a 3-0 loss at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday

Bromley face another weekend off in the Vanarama National League with their scheduled opponents on Saturday, Leyton Orient, in action in the FA Trophy.

It means the Ravens are not due to play in the league again until March 23 when they make the trip to relegation-threatened Braintree Town.

Bromley boss Neil Smith will have a little longer than usual, then, to mull over a 3-3 draw at home to Chesterfield on Tuesday night.

The Westminster Waste Stadium side trailed at half-time in that game after Jerome Binnom-Williams scored for the Spireites.

JJ Hooper, though, netted for Bromley in the 57th minute to restore parity, before putting the hosts ahead in the three minutes later.

The Ravens, though, were pegged back eight minutes from tie when Scott Boden scored for John Sheridan’s men.

Hooper then completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute to seemingly put Bromley on course for a first win four matches.

But in stoppage time, the Ravens suffered a cruel blow as Joe Rowley scored for Chesterfield.

It was a disappointing end for Bromley, but they at least ended a run of three straight defeats and Smith was content with his team’s display/

The 47-year-old told the club website: “Chesterfield are like a Football League club with all the facilities they’ve got, but we matched them in every department.

“It’s just a shame that every time we went a goal up, they came back into it. At 3-2, you want to see it out, but it wasn’t to be.

“The result stopped the rot and it’s a point gained, so it gives us something to build upon.

“Their manager has played at the top level and managed at a higher level, so he’s never going to give up, but we matched his team.

“We showed as much as they did and maybe at the end we shaded it.

That draw may have made up for the disappointment of Saturday when Bromley were beaten 3-0 away to Dagenham & Redbridge, after which Smith struggled to hide his frustrations.

The Ravens boss said: “I was disappointed with the performance, especially to go 2-0 down so quickly.

“Dagenham is a place where we’ve not had much luck in the past, but we thought after playing like we did at Harrogate Town, where we were strong and only lost to a last-minute penalty, that we could put up a fight up, but we had no fight on Saturday.”