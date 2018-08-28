Bromley buzzing after Wrexham win

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ravens beat both Wrexham and Fylde at home this week

Bromley are without a game this weekend with no Vanarama National League fixtures scheduled owing to the second round of the FA Trophy.

The Ravens had been due to make the trip to Spennymoor Town in the Trophy after beating divisional rivals Sutton United in the first round.

However, the Westminster Waste Stadium club were disqualified from the competition after it transpired they had fielded an ineligible player in Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, with Sutton reinstated in their place.

It means boss Neil Smith has a few more days to work with his side following a 2-0 success at home to promotion hopefuls Wrexham on Tuesday.

Bromley took the lead in the 21st minute when defender Marc-Anthony Okoye found the target.

The Ravens were able to double their lead in the 44th minute when George Porter netted.

The Westminster Waste Stadium club held on to their advantage in the second period, much to the delight of boss Smith.

He told the club website: “The boys are very confident at the moment and there is a lot of energy in the side.

“They played to their maximum in the first half and George took his goal really well after Marc got the first.

“It was then a case of trying to see it out; we still had opportunities to score and kill the game off, but the boys have been amazing.”

It was a second win over high-flying opposition in just three days for Bromley as they also won 3-2 at home to Fylde on Saturday.

The Ravens fell behind to Danny Rowe’s opener in the 10th minute, but drew level through Jack Holland 15 minutes later.

Frankie Sutherland then scored from the spot in the 29th minute for the Westminster Waste Stadium outfit, before Arthur Gnahoua equaliser for the Coasters in the 58th minute.

With nine minutes remaining, the winning goal arrived as JJ Hooper put Bromley back in front.

The Ravens had to hold on for over 20 minutes, with the match seeing 13 minutes of stoppage time after Fylde debutant Mason Bloomfield suffered a compound fracture of his forearm.

Smith said after the win over Fylde: “We made it hard for ourselves again with the goals we conceded, but the boys showed great resilience in coming back.

“I hope Bloomfield recovers well after breaking his arm, but we had to stay focussed against a team like Fylde and the run they were on.”