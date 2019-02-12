Bromley students encouraged to consider firefighting as a career

Firefighters visited London South East Colleges Bromley Campus. Photo: London South East Colleges Archant

Firefighters visited students to let them know the wide range of talent they need in their ranks to inspire them to consider firefighting as a career.

Stationed in Bromley and Orpington, they offered students at London South East Colleges’ Bromley Campus an insight into what they do and the many career opportunities.

Bromley Borough Commander Terry Gooding, South East Deputy Assistant Commissioner Richard Welch, Orpington Station Commander John Owen, along with firefighters Lisa Whitehead and Fran Flin chatted with students.

Mr Gooding told the students: “I can promise you an absolutely brilliant career.

“You will receive the best training in both operational firefighting and also preventative work.

“We are looking for people that possess so much more than just being strong.

“It is just as important that you are able to work as part of team and can communicate effectively with members of our communities. I have always thought of it as the best job in the world and would encourage you all to come and see us at one of our fire stations if you are serious about a career with the LFB.”

Lisa Whitehead is one of only 200 women in the brigade.

She said: “As a woman, I was positively encouraged and supported all the way. Don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t handed anything on a plate, I had to work very hard to get in.”

John Owen, Lisa’s commander at Orpington, added: “We are looking for people to join us who can keep a level head, be willing to undertake tasks from rescuing victims of a fire, driving a heavy vehicle at high speed, carrying heavy equipment and much more.”

Public Services students Elizabeth Mooney and George Elsey both hope to firefighters and are already training academically and physically.

Elizabeth, 17, did want to join the police but changed her mind in the Orpington Fire Cadettes.

She said: “I’m attracted to this profession because I really want a job that helps keep people safe. Having met many of the people who work at our local station, I’ve totally made up my mind that this is what I want to do.”