Second Covid-19 case confirmed in Bromley

A second case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Bromley, but few details are known about either of the people.

Public Health England updates its list on a daily basis, and so far 324 cases have been confirmed across the UK, including 91 across London. None are in Bexley.

Some 15 are still waiting to be confirmed positive or otherwise and six people have now died.

Bromley Healthcare carries advice for local and other people worried about the new coronavirus, a respiratory illness that has not previously been seen in humans and is thought to have originated in Wuhan, China.

The UK Chief Medical Officers have raised the risk to the public from low to moderate.

Public Health England said returning travellers or visitors arriving in the UK from specified countries and areas need to see if they fall into two categories and take appropriate action.

Category 1 means people need to immediately stay indoors, avoid contact with other people and call 111 now if they have been to Wuhan city and Hubei Province in China in the last few weeks, even if you do not have symptoms.

The same goes for Iran, the lockdown areas in northern Italy or special care zones in South Korea since February 19, again even if there are no symptoms.

And in Category 2, people who develop symptoms should self isolate and call NHS 111 if they have been to other parts of China or South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan or Thailand in the last few weeks, and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath, even if the symptoms are mild. That also goes for other parts of northern Italy, anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar or Vietnam since 19 February and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath, even with mild symptoms.

The advice is not to go to GP surgery or hospital, but to tell 111 about any recent travel and any symptoms you have.