Bromley residents urged to take part in world’s biggest garden wildlife survey

The annual Big Garden Birdwatch has shown that house sparrows are less common in Bromley gardens now than they were in the 1990s.Photo: Ray Kennedy (rspb-images.com) Archant

The countdown has started for the world’s biggest garden wildlife survey and people in Bromley are being called on to take part in the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

Now celebrating its 40th year, the survey will run from Saturday, January 26 to Monday, January 28. To take part all you need to do is spend one hour watching the birds in your garden or local park over the weekend and let the RSPB know what you see.

You don’t even need to leave your sofa.

Visit www.rspb.org.uk/bgbw to find out everything you need to know to take part.

To help hone your bird spotting skills in time for the weekend, the RSPB Bromley Local Group is leading a free guided bird walk in Beckenham Place Park on Saturday, January 19, from 9.30am to midday.

There’s no need to book – just turn up at 9.30am (meet in the car park off Beckenham Hill Road, BR3 1UL).

Volunteers will be on hand to give you bird ID tips and talk about how to take part in the survey.

David Hampson, the leader of the RSPB Bromley Local Group, said: “Bromley is a borough of birdwatchers – more people take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch here than in any other London borough. Thanks to you, we know how our garden birds are faring.

“For example, we know fewer people enjoy the delightful presence of house sparrows or starlings in their gardens than in the early 1990s.

“The survey results help the RSPB spot problems with our birds and, more importantly, try to put things right.

“We also know that some of our borough’s birds are on the rise. 2018 was a golden year for the lovely goldfinch and a bumper year for the blue tit.

“We’re hoping even more people in the Bromley borough take part this year. The more people involved, the more we can learn.”

The RSPB Bromley Local Group holds a monthly programme of talks, free local walks and day trips to the best nature reserves in the region. It also runs a project to save Bromley’s endangered swifts.

To find out more visit www.rspb.org.uk/groups/bromley