Bromley general election results 2019

Gareth Bacon is the new MP for Orpington after the PM's brother stood down. Picture: Gareth Bacon Archant

Normal service was resumed for the Conservatives in Orpington after the prime minister's brother Jo Johnson suddenly quit over Brexit concerns.

New Tory candidate Gareth Bacon won the seat with 30,882 votes, with Labour's Simon Jeal a distant second on 8,504.

Jo Johnson shocked the political world when he suddenly stood down before the election was called.

At the time he announced he would not be standing again, he tweeted: "In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it's an unresolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP & minister."He did not stand at this election. Previously he won with 31,762 votes, beating Labour into second with 12,301.

In third was Allan Tweddle, Lib Dem, with 7,552, and Karen Wheller, Green, came fourth with 1,783 votes.

The turnout was 71.1 per cent.

In Beckenham, Bob Stewart stood again for the Conservatives and won with 27,282 votes, more than double the 13,024 won by Labour's Marina Ahmad, who fought the seat at the last election too.

Ruth Fabricant stood again for the Greens and took 2,055, while Julie Ireland, Lib Dems, received 8,194 votes.

The turnout was 73.9 per cent.

And in Bromley and Chislehurst, Conservative Bob Neill stood again winning with a comprehensive 23,858 votes, with Angela Wilkins, Labour, in second on 13,067.

Third was Julie Ireland, Lib Dems, 6,621; then Mary Ion, Green, with 1,546; Zion Amodu, Christian People's Alliance, on 255 and finally Jyoti Dialani, Renew, taking 119 votes.

The turnout was 68.6 per cent.

With Conservatives' joy at winning 365 of the 650 seats, the results took their toll on Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

The Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson lost her seat and party leadership after vowing to take the country to a second Brexit referendum.

And Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is likely to be out of the job by March.

The Scottish National Party did well with 48 seats, up 13. The Tories were a net 47 up, with Labour being crushed, ending the night 59 seats down, many of those in their traditional northern heartlands.