Bromley Police question 14-year-old boy over string of sexual assaults in Penge

Pic: Met Police. Archant

A 14-year-old boy is being questioned over a string of sexual assaults on women in Penge, police have revealed.

The teenager was held on Monday night after shop workers became suspicious.

The Metropolitan Police said the youngster is being questioned about a string of alleged attacks on women in Penge, south-east London, during the last month.

A tweet from the Bromley police force’s account said: “14 year old boy arrested by Bromley police and questioned about a series of sexual assaults on women in Penge during the last month.

“He was caught last night after staff in a shop became suspicious about him. Police are continuing to investigate.”