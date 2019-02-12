Search

Vote for Bromley police officer in bravery awards

PUBLISHED: 07:30 26 February 2019

Vote for brave Bromley Pc Luke Bowers. Photo: Met Police

Vote for brave Bromley Pc Luke Bowers. Photo: Met Police

A Bromley police officer has been nominated for a top award, and now it is down to public voting.

The Metropolitan Police run an annual awards programme to recognise some of the extraordinary work its officers do every day.

Pc Luke Bowers is with the South-East Dog Support Unit, and he showed heroic determination to hold on to a suspected burglar after seriously injuring his arm on a broken window.

Two other officers are also in the running for the Met Excellence Awards’ Bravery category that demonstrate the heroic actions of Met officers who went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives and catch criminals.

One is a Pc who confronted a gun wielding suspect in a hospital and a dog handler who ran into a burning building to save lives.

The Met said these are the three bravest acts of police work in the capital and their heroism has been put to the public vote.

Pc Bowers and Duke took on a pair of suspects following an aggravated burglary in Bromley last September. He said they broke a first-floor window and jumped.

The first escaped, but as the second jumped, Pc Bowers grabbed him, gashing his arm on the glass.

He said: “I held on until other officers arrived. I felt blood trickling down my arm.

“Being nominated, obviously I am very proud.”

He was hospitalised for three days and only returned to his normal duties this month following the incident.

Commissioner Cressida Dick, said: “Such remarkable acts of professionalism and selfless acts of bravery are often carried out in the Metropolitan Police Service, but rarely remarked upon.

“These awards give us the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the courage of some of our officers who have gone above and beyond to keep London safe.

“I am proud to lead an organisation where amazing work happens every day.”

The public vote opened on Monday, February 25 and will close at the end of March 4.

The winner will then be presented with their award at the eighth annual Met Excellence Awards ceremony on March 11.

Vote here https://www.playbuzz.com/metukz10/vote-for-your-winner-in-this-years-bravery-award

