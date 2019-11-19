Search

Plan revealed for Bromley's first modern office block in 20 years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 November 2019

An artist's impression of what the site of the present Wells House could look like if planning permission is given. Picture: TCPG

Archant

Plans have been drawn up for the first modern office block to be built in Bromley in more than 20 years.

Wells House could make way for the new block. Picture: GoogleWells House could make way for the new block. Picture: Google

The Commercial Park Group, a partnership between property developer John Baker and Sir Robert McAlpine, wants to build it where Wells House currently stands in the heart of the town.

The group has made an initial planning application to Bromley Council, saying that, at 140,000 sqft, it will be Europe's most innovative office project.

Bromley Park is one of three new modern business hubs being developed by TCPG across the South East of England.

It will including green terraces and a communal garden to add a sense of beauty and an air of tranquillity to allow workers to enjoy a quiet moment away from the pressures of their job. There will also be gym facilities and other amenities for staff to enjoy during their working days.

John Baker, chairman of The Commercial Park Group, said: "We're excited to have submitted our first planning application for Bromley Park after the great success we've had progressing our Gatwick Park and Haywards Park schemes. We believe Bromley could be an extremely attractive location for major companies, especially if we are able to provide the kind of modern, green, high tech and well-connected office space that they are looking for.

"The times have changed. Workers want a more flexible lifestyle outside of London - they would enjoy the opportunity to work closer to home. Our vision is to create a series of business destinations that offer community, conviviality and convenience.

"Bromley has a growing professional workforce that is well connected. It is a prime destination for major companies to base their HQs. But there's no office space! That's why The Commercial Park Group aims to provide modern, high quality offices for major companies in attractive locations, whilst also giving workers a chance to improve their work/life balance."

