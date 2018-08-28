Search

Bromley take the weekend off again

PUBLISHED: 08:15 01 February 2019

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ravens beaten 1-0 at home to Eastleigh in league last weekend

Bromley have another weekend off from Vanarama National League action with scheduled opponents Harrogate Town in the FA Trophy instead.

The Ravens had been due to Town this Saturday, but Simon Weaver’s men are instead hosting Stockport County in the third round of the FA Trophy.

Bromley boss Neil Smith will now make the long trip north to Harrogate in the league on March 5.

The free weekend gives the Ravens more time to mull over a disappointing 1-0 loss at home to Eastleigh in the league last Saturday.

The match at the Westminster Waste Stadium looked to be heading for a draw, only for Andrew Boyce to score an 88th-minute winner for the Spitfires.

And Bromley manager Smith was left devastated by the late goal, particularly because he felt his team had dome enough to warrant all three points.

He told the club website: “We had some great patterns of play without dominating, but I thought some of our possession football was really good.

“We were disappointed to come away with a loss and the week before, we were disappointed that we only drew.

“We have to regroup and try to get going for the next game in a couple of weeks.

“They’d done their homework and tried to counter our threats, but I thought we played some really good stuff and got down the side of them without any real end product.

“We didn’t test their keeper enough, but I thought we were shading it and I’d have been disappointed even if we’d have drawn given some of the football we played.”

Bromley were dealt another blow in addition to the loss, with Adam Mekki having dislocated his ankle and broken his fibula in a collision in the first half.

It means the 27-year-old will miss the remainder of the season and Mekki will be hugely missed by the Ravens in the coming months.

Someone else who will not feature for the Westminster Waste Stadium club this term is Joe Quigley after the striker joined divisional rivals Havant & Waterlooville on loan.

The former Bournemouth man only joined Bromley from Maidstone United in October, but has now been allowed to leave and join the Hawks.

The Ravens are next in action on February 9 when they make the lengthy trip to Barrow where they will look to get back to winning ways.

