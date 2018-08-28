Bromley crash victim awarded £10m settlement

Sarah Griggs, specialist serious lawyer and partner at Irwin Mitchell. Rolf Marriott

A Bromley man has been awarded £10m by a High Court judge after suffering an appalling brain injury in a car crash in 2012.

The man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, won the award at the High Court this week.

His lawyer says the settlement will fund the specialist care he now requires for the rest of his life.

He was a passenger in a car which crashed when the driver lost control.

The impact of the incident caused permanent brain damage and a number of serious fractures and organ injuries.

Following the incident seven years ago, his family instructed serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help the man, in his 30s, access the specialist care and rehabilitation he needs.

He required immediate help and was not able to wait until the conclusion of legal action to start getting the care he needed.

The full case eventually went to court, and now the driver’s insurance company has agreed a £10million settlement which has been approved in the High Court.

After the crash, the victim was unable to do many things most of us take for granted in our day to day lives, such as working, and moving around freely.

Irwin Mitchell said the compensation will now go a long way to help pay for vital therapies and support workers the man requires.

It will also cover the large cost of specialist equipment such as a powered wheelchair directly suited to his own personal requirements.

Tragically, the list of requirements he now needs continues.

The money will allow the man to buy a specially adapted property so he can live as independently as possible and cover loss of earnings, as he will never be able to return to work.

Sarah Griggs, specialist serious lawyer and partner at Irwin Mitchell said after the High Court hearing when the final settlement was made: “The last few years have been an extremely traumatic for my client and his family as they tried to come to terms with how all their lives have changed forever.

“While we are pleased with the outcome of today’s hearing, no amount of money can ever make up for the fact that my client and his family would rather not be in this situation at all.

“This case vividly highlights the consequences that families can be left to deal with because of drivers not paying attention.

“We urge motorists to take care on the roads at all times so other families don’t have to suffer the pain and hurt that our client and his family have, and will continue to face.”

The man’s family has also endured some of the harshest emotional pain imaginable following the car crash.

The victim’s father spoke out, saying: “Although many years have passed since the collision it is still difficult to come to terms with how my son’s life was changed in a split-second.

“We know that life will never be the same again but the progress he has made because of the rehabilitation programme and care package has been extraordinary.

“All the family are relieved that this settlement now means that he will be able to continue with his rehabilitation and make the most he can of life.

“We are so proud of the bravery and determination he shows every day.

“We just hope that no other family has to go through the suffering we have been through and that our story acts a warning to drivers to take care.”