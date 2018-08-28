Search

Bromley man charged with GBH over alleged Christmas Eve stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:39 02 January 2019

Photo: Met Police

Photo: Met Police

Archant

A Bromley man has been charged with GBH and possession of an offensive weapon following an alleged stabbing on Christmas Eve.

Martin Deane, 53, of Pike Close, Bromley, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 December and was remanded in custody to appear at crown court.

Police were called to Burnt Ash Lane, Bromley at around 5.10pm on December 24 and found a 43-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where the victim’s injuries were assessed by doctors and deemed not to be life-threatening or life-changing.

