Bromley aware of Maidstone threat

PUBLISHED: 08:15 15 February 2019

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Neil Smith is confident there will be a good atmosphere at the Westminster Waste Stadium on Saturday when Bromley host Kent rivals Maidstone United in the Vanarama National League.

The Kent rivals meet this weekend with the Ravens looking to do the double over Stones having won the previous meeting between the sides in October.

United have recently undergone a change in their management structure, with John Still coming out of retirement to take over as head of football after head coach Harry Wheeler left the club.

And manager Smith believes that change in management will make Maidstone a tougher proposition for Bromley than they may previously have been.

Speaking to the Ravens Weekly podcast, Smith said: “Maidstone have changed their management recently so all their players are still trying to impress the new boss and his coaching staff.

“The comforts won’t be due in that game and we know it’s going to be a tough match.

“We hope there is going to be a massive crowd because Maidstone will bring a few with them and hopefully we can match that.”

Bromley face Maidstone following a 1-1 draw on the long trip to Barrow in the league last weekend.

The Ravens fell behind in the 16th minute in Cumbria when Dior Angus fired the Bluebirds ahead.

Smith’s men improved in the second half and drew level through JJ Hooper in the 54th minute.

Despite plenty of endeavour, Bromley were unable to find what could have been a winner at Barrow,

But Smith was nonetheless content to take a point from his side’s long trip to Holker Street.

“I think we definitely deserved a point given how we played in the second half, but I felt we were a bit rusty in the first half,” he added.

“You could see in the first half that we hadn’t had a game in a couple of weeks, but the second half was a totally different game.

“Having the wind behind us gave us the initiative and after we got the goal, I thought we would go on to win the game.

“We had a couple of chances that we didn’t take, but to come away with a hard-earned point from Barrow was fully deserved.”

Bromley will hope to build on their draw at Barrow by beating Maidstone on Saturday.

