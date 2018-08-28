Bromley confident for Magpies clash

Sam Wood of Bromley

Alan Dunne insists Bromley will be full of confidence when they host Maidenhead United in the Vanarama National League on Saturday after victory in the Buildbase FA Trophy last weekend.

The Ravens progressed to the second round of the Trophy with a 2-1 victory at home to divisional rivals Sutton United.

The Westminster Waste Stadium club will hope to repeat that success this weekend as they look to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

And player-coach Dunne insists Bromley will be in a buoyant mood against the Magpies because of last weekend’s success.

Dunne told the club website: “A win is always great and the Trophy was a distraction from the league, but we have Maidenhead next and that’s more important.

“The Trophy is a great competition and we know the rewards of this competition with a trip to Wembley for the final.

“It was great to get a win and we’ll take that into playing Maidenhead.”

Against Sutton last weekend, Bromley had to recover from being a goal down at half-time to triumph.

Brandon Thomas-Asante had put the U’s ahead in the first half, but goals from JJ Hooper and George Porter saw the Ravens turn the game on its head in the second period.

And Dunne expressed delight at the victory the Westminster Waste Stadium club achieved in the Trophy.

“In the first half, I thought there wasn’t much in it and it started off pretty quiet at both ends,” he added.

“It was a fantastic goal for Sutton, but we didn’t give up and when we came out in the second half, we grew into it.

“I thought with Luke Coulson and Adam Mekki getting on the ball in second half, we wore Sutton down and caused them problems with two set-pieces.

“George worked his socks off and JJ worked his socks off, and in the end we did wear Sutton down.

“As the game went on, I felt we were the stronger side and there was only one side in it.

“Luke is a clever player, as is Adam, and clever players find pockets, get on the ball and drive with the ball.

“That caused Sutton a lot of problems in the second half and I’m sure Luke will be a great signing for us.”

Dunne will hope Coulson shows his ability again at home to Maidenhead on Saturday.