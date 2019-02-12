Kate Moore to give talk at Bromley Library about The Radium Girls

A free event at Bromley Library to mark World Book Day looks at the plight of the so-called radium girls.

It will be on Thursday, March 7 when the library plays host to best-selling author, Kate Moore.

She will give a talk about her new book, a true story about the American women poisoned by the radium paint they worked with and their fight for justice. Some factories were in the UK.

Kate said the story centres on the First World War when teenage girls flocked to work in new radium-dial studios.

As the years passed, they started to experience mysterious and crippling illnesses.

There seemed to be a trend, but their employers denied all responsibility.

So, in the face of unimaginable suffering, the courageous women became determined to fight back, launching a ground-breaking battle for workers’ rights and scientific recognition.

Kate said: “I knew it was a story I needed to tell. This incredible piece of history, showcasing real women standing up for their rights with strength, dignity and courage, was universal in its power and resonated with me hugely.

“Immediately, I felt a responsibility to make my production authentic, so I conducted background research. I soon discovered no book existed that told this powerful true story from the girls’ perspective.

“The individual women who had fought and died for justice had been eclipsed by their historic achievements; if remembered at all, they were known only as ‘the radium girls’ – and not Catherine or Grace or Pearl.

“I became determined to correct that omission. Through directing the play, these women had become precious to me and I wanted to showcase their spirits in a book that told their personal stories: from the joy of their first pay cheque through the first aching tooth, to the courage each girl summoned to fight back against the employer who’d poisoned her.

“Through their diaries, letters and court testimonies, the radium girls’ voices had been there all along, just waiting for someone to listen.”

Kate’s talk about her book, The Radium Girls, will be held between 7.15 and 8.30pm athe library in High Street. Book tickets online at katemoore-bromleylibrary.eventbrite.co.uk.

