Cool headed Noah saves mum

Brave Noah, 7, gets thanks from Met police Archant

A seven-year-old boy rang 999 and arranged medical help for his mum who had mysteriously collapsed.

Noah Gofur was alarmed to find his mother collapsed on the floor, but didn’t panic and knew what to do.

He fetched a phone, dialled 999 and stayed calm as the operator went through what had happened at their home in Bromley.

Noah, from Petts Wood called 999 when his mum became unwell after picking him up from school.

He told dispatchers that his mum was lying on the floor unable to move and provided his name and, really importantly, the address.

Officers arrived to find his mum Marjana semi-conscious.

As well as looking after his mum, Noah also ensured his 15-month-old sister was kept entertained during the wait.

On 2 February, Metropolitan officers paid a surprise visit to Noah to thank him for his heroic actions. He even got to play in a police car.

PC Matt Lockie said: “Noah did a great job in making sure his mum got the care she needed and his fast thinking and bravery meant she is now recovering well.

“We were delighted to be able to pop round to say well done and we know he has been recognised at school as well which is great. Hopefully his actions mean that if any other children are in the same situation, they will know what to do.”

Marjana was treated by paramedics and taken to a nearby hospital where doctors believe she may have being suffering complications from an ear infection.

She said: “We are so proud of Noah – it must have been upsetting for him to see me unwell but he was amazing calling for help. We’ve always taught him to know our address in case he ever got lost or something happened but we could have never imagined him being so brave.

“I’m so grateful for everything the police have done for us, not only on the night but coming to see Noah and letting him play in the police cars too. We really feel like this has been a huge boost to his confidence.”