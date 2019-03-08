Bromley group sources school uniforms for children in need

A charity has launched a service to help parents in need with new school uniforms.

Bromley Brighter Beginnings said it started because of a high demand.

Volunteer Natalie Argile said: "Shopping for new school uniform, labelling new items, and sending your child off to school in smart new kit can often be an exciting and proud time for parents but for some families, it is an added stress and financial burden when already struggling to cover the basic needs such as food and shelter.

"With the average cost of school uniform coming in at around the £300 to £400 mark annually, per child, the charity is now supporting a large number of families all year round, as children grow out of their clothes. The government has committed to lowering the associated costs but it can still be difficult for the poorest families to supply everything needed."

The charity works on a referral basis from professionals such as social workers and health visitors.

Natalie said: "Some of these families are fleeing domestic violence situations. We do our small bit by helping out a little to enable children to attend school in full uniform, at a sometimes turbulent time. It is one less thing for them to worry about."

A report last year from the Children's Society found more parents are getting into debt buying school uniform, due to its essential nature.

Natalie said: "Bromley Brighter Beginnings are working in different ways to combat this. We want to hear from any local school uniform providers who might be willing to help in any way or form a partnership."

She said requests come in for specific items via the Facebook page, meaning the general public can part with uniform that their own children may have grown out of but is still in excellent condition.

Alternatively, monetary donations can be made which allows any necessary branded items to be purchased, or articles that are more difficult to get hold of.

Anyone wanting to lend support, follow the Bromley Brighter Beginnings group on Facebook here.

Donations can be made via the Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/schooluniform

