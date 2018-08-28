Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Bromley boss Smith pinpoints Rowe as Fylde’s dangerman

PUBLISHED: 08:15 04 January 2019

Fylde's Danny Rowe and manager Dave Challinor (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

Fylde's Danny Rowe and manager Dave Challinor (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Ravens hoping to build on New Year’s Day success against Sutton United

Bromley boss Neil Smith has pinpointed Danny Rowe as Fylde’s dangerman ahead of Saturday’s meeting between the sides in the Vanarama National League.

The Ravens welcome the high-flying Coasters this weekend, with Dave Challinor’s men currently fourth in the table.

The form of Rowe has been keen to Fylde’s success this term, netting 18 league goals so far this season.

The striker scored against Bromley as the Ravens lost 2-1 at Mill Farm on the opening day of the season.

And ahead of Saturday’s return fixture, Smith is all too aware of the threat Rowe poses to his defence. Smith told the club website: “We know all about Rowe and he scored the winner against us earlier in the season.

“Fylde are a very good attacking side, so we know we’re going to have to be at our best.”

Bromley face Fylde after beginning 2019 with a 2-1 win at home to Sutton United in front of the BT Sport cameras on New Year’s Day.

The Ravens fell behind to an early goal from Kenny Davis of the U’s, but were level at the break thanks to JJ Hooper.

And with the match seemingly heading for a draw, Jake Goodman scored an 89th-minute winner for Smith’s men.

The Bromley boss was thrilled with how his side kicked off the New Year, adding: “The boys and the way we played were fantastic.

“The way we approached the game with us being quick, passing well and playing on the break as well – what a way to start 2019!

“We deserved it in the end; Sutton are a good side, but we just edged it after that first-half performance.”

Bromley have now won four of their last five in all competitions and Smith wants to see his team maintain that form in the coming weeks.

“We want to go on a run and I’m not talking about winning one or two games, we want to do well over five or six games,” he said.

“It will be very difficult with the teams we have coming up, but I believe in these boys and they believe in each other.”

Bromley will hope to replicate their success over Sutton when they play host to another play-off hopeful in Fylde on Saturday.

And if they can keep Rowe quiet, which many sides have been unable to do this term, then that may prove to be a huge positive for the Ravens in their quest for a win.

Most Read

Where to dispose of your Christmas tree in Bromley this January

Christmas tree composting

Bromley man charged with GBH over alleged Christmas Eve stabbing

Photo: Met Police

Work to restore Bromley cinema to original art deco design will close the site for most of next year

Bromley Picturehouse will be a six-screen cinema with a cafe and bar opening on the site of the 1936 George Coles’ designed Odeon, which more recently has operated as an Empire and then Cineworld cinema

Bromley MBEs: Former homeless man and top hospice doctor named in New Year Honours

Dennis Rogers had been made an MBE.

Review of the Year part one: Diamond rings, schools and snow

How the Churchill Quarter is expected to look. Picture: Bromley Council

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Bromley Times

Bromley grandfather-of-four uses groundbreaking treatment to cure ‘debilitating’ migraines he had suffered for 22 years

Barrington using the portable device. Photo: Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

Bromley boss Smith pinpoints Rowe as Fylde’s dangerman

Fylde's Danny Rowe and manager Dave Challinor (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

BTP officer ‘honoured and humbled’ to receive BEM in New Year Honours for services to Kent and south east London’s railways

Alan Smith will be awarded a British Empire Medal after being named in the New Year Honours list. Photo: BTP

Bromley man charged with GBH over alleged Christmas Eve stabbing

Photo: Met Police

Orpington man wins best nature photograph of 2018 in Kent Wildlife Trust competition

David Wanostrocht's photo of a dandelion in his back garden was voted best nature photograph of 2018 in the Kent Wildlife Trust competition.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists