Bromley boss Smith pinpoints Rowe as Fylde’s dangerman

Fylde's Danny Rowe and manager Dave Challinor (pic: Richard Sellers/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Ravens hoping to build on New Year’s Day success against Sutton United

Bromley boss Neil Smith has pinpointed Danny Rowe as Fylde’s dangerman ahead of Saturday’s meeting between the sides in the Vanarama National League.

The Ravens welcome the high-flying Coasters this weekend, with Dave Challinor’s men currently fourth in the table.

The form of Rowe has been keen to Fylde’s success this term, netting 18 league goals so far this season.

The striker scored against Bromley as the Ravens lost 2-1 at Mill Farm on the opening day of the season.

And ahead of Saturday’s return fixture, Smith is all too aware of the threat Rowe poses to his defence. Smith told the club website: “We know all about Rowe and he scored the winner against us earlier in the season.

“Fylde are a very good attacking side, so we know we’re going to have to be at our best.”

Bromley face Fylde after beginning 2019 with a 2-1 win at home to Sutton United in front of the BT Sport cameras on New Year’s Day.

The Ravens fell behind to an early goal from Kenny Davis of the U’s, but were level at the break thanks to JJ Hooper.

And with the match seemingly heading for a draw, Jake Goodman scored an 89th-minute winner for Smith’s men.

The Bromley boss was thrilled with how his side kicked off the New Year, adding: “The boys and the way we played were fantastic.

“The way we approached the game with us being quick, passing well and playing on the break as well – what a way to start 2019!

“We deserved it in the end; Sutton are a good side, but we just edged it after that first-half performance.”

Bromley have now won four of their last five in all competitions and Smith wants to see his team maintain that form in the coming weeks.

“We want to go on a run and I’m not talking about winning one or two games, we want to do well over five or six games,” he said.

“It will be very difficult with the teams we have coming up, but I believe in these boys and they believe in each other.”

Bromley will hope to replicate their success over Sutton when they play host to another play-off hopeful in Fylde on Saturday.

And if they can keep Rowe quiet, which many sides have been unable to do this term, then that may prove to be a huge positive for the Ravens in their quest for a win.