Bromley want to maintain good run

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ravens drew 1-1 at Dover Athletic last weekend despite hosts being reduced to nine men

Bromley will aim to make it six games unbeaten in the Vanarama National League when they welcome Eastleigh on Saturday.

The Ravens are yet to be beaten in 2019 and have taken 13 points from their least five games in the division.

That run, though, will be severely tested by a Spitfires side currently one place higher, but six points better off, in the table than the Westminster Waste Stadium club.

Bromley boss Neil Smith is aware how difficult a game it will be for his team this weekend, especially with Eastleigh having beaten Sutton United last time out.

But the Ravens manager has urged the fans to get behind his side as they bid keep their unbeaten run going.

Smith told the club website: “Eastleigh had a good win last weekend and their manager Ben Strevens is someone I know well.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game, but we’re at home and we need the supporters to get behind us so that we can hopefully maintain our unbeaten run.”

Bromley host Eastleigh off the back of a 1-1 draw away to relegation-threatened Dover Athletic last weekend.

Kevin Lokko put the Whites ahead in the 29th minute, before Adam Mekki drew the Ravens level nine minutes later.

Lokko was then one of two home players to be sent off in the second half, along with Bedsente Gomis.

And after playing much of the second period against nine men, Smith felt his side missed a good opportunity to claim a win.

“Dover just shaded it in the first half, especially early on, but we got back into it after going a goal down,” he added.

“It looked like we hadn’t played the previous Saturday, which we hadn’t, and it looked like we’d missed out on playing.

“We got going a little bit, but the two red cards for Dover was a bizarre situation.

“I said to the boys after that you don’t often get opportunities to play away at Dover against nine men and we didn’t have enough shots on goal.

“We weren’t direct enough and it was a missed opportunity, but full credit to Dover who defended right on the 18-yard box.

“We know we’re better than that, but if you get that chance, you have to take it.”

Bromley will hope they do take any chances that come their way against Eastleigh on Saturday.