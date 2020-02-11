Young Bromley dancers looking for donations to help compete in Dance World Cup

Some of the students getting ready to represent Team England in the Dance World Cup. Picture: Twiin Dance School Archant

A dance school is appealing for public help for donations and sponsors to send some of its students to a major international event.

Twiin Dance Company qualified in the top three in the country to form part of Team England for the Dance World Cup.

It takes place in Rome from June 26 and Team England will compete against 62 countries for the highest ranking medals across all dance divisions.

TDC is a community based dance company which specialises in dance training for children from four upwards.

It currently has more than 120 students and a waiting list.

For the first year, it has qualified in 13 routines to compete at the world cup and aims to push the boundaries for its students by providing fresh, energetic and entertaining routines to bring to the Italian capital.

TDC director Antonia Patterson said: "It is a massive achievement for the school. All of the children involved are extremely thankful to be given the opportunity to represent Team England. As a result of this amazing achievement, we are currently fundraising like crazy and asking for any donations to be made to help support our competitive dancers.

"We are looking for sponsorships towards the children's travel, accommodation and Team England uniform which all has to be fully funded in order to compete, therefore are hoping for any support in raising awareness within the local community for those who may be interested in donating and supporting this cause."

Jo Arnett, the UK team manager, said: "This is the biggest dance competition in the world with over 6,000 dancers from 60 countries.

"It is a huge achievement to get selected for the team and Team England are the current world champions having won the coveted Dance World Cup trophy for six years."

The England team also has backing from Arlene Phillips, Wayne Sleep, Lauretta Summerscales and Debbie Moore, who are patrons.

Anyone interested in donating can visit the JustGiving page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/twiindancecompanydwc

Anyone wanting to help with sponsorship can contact TDC directly on 07561891625 or email info@twiindance.co.uk.