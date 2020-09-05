Bromley Council set to decide future of Soul Town Festival after last year's noise concerns

Joyce Simms wows the crowd with a string of hits AKPHOTOS

The immediate future of Soul Town Festival, which brings some of the biggest stars of Mo-town and soul to south London, is set to be decided next week.

Bromley Council's licensing sub-committee will meet on December 10 to discuss the application for the festival to be again held at Croydon Road Recreation Ground.

In a council report to be presented at the meeting, the council's licensing staff note that the 2019 version saw the applicant fail to meet all of the requirements of the noise management plan, while the event also overran the agreed licensing hours.

Cllr Christine Harris also wrote to the council's licensing team, expressing concerns about noise levels and requesting the 2020 show only have one stage.

"We also need to make sure that residents in all the local roads (at least a one mile radius) receive the flyer with the information and the discounted entry," she said in her submission.

"I do not want to be responsible for this family event to be cancelled but we do need to listen to local residents."

In response, Soul Town organiser Lucy Bateman said the festival has agreed to flip the site plan to reduce noise disruption, as well as reducing the event to one main stage and one DJ tent.

She added that the move had unfortunately seen the local talent stage cut.

Ahead of the meeting, Ms Bateman said the 2019 event was "a huge success", with 7,500 festival goers attending to watch head-liner Jocelyn Brown, US artists Evelyn Champagne King, James D Train Williams and Joyce Simms.

"Everybody had a fabulous day and there were no anti-social behaviour issues," the organiser said.

She added that ahead of the 2020 event, plans have been put in place to add more security and improve search procedures to ensure the event remains safe and secure.

Organisers of the festival stated they have put an extensive plan together to ensure that noise pollution is kept to "an absolute minimum", including the new site plans which they say lower the noise exposure to residents.

The submitted application requests permission to sell alcohol at the site from midday to 10.30pm, while live music would be played from 10am to 10pm.

Their application, which would see the festival held on September 5 2020, is the only one set to be heard at the meeting.