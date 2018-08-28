Truck used in fly-tipping spree destroyed by Bromley Council

Cabinet member Cllr Kate Lymer was there as the truck was destroyed.

This is the moment a fly-tipper’s truck was destroyed by the council.

The truck being crushed.

The authority hopes this harsh lesson will be taken on board by anyone else tempted to dump rubbish on the borough’s streets.

The council said the white tipper was seized in September.

The authority said it analysed CCTV footage and were able to eventually identify and trace the vehicle being used.

The surveillance recording revealed the Ford was involved in fly-tipping incidents in Kangley Bridge Road, Sydenham.

It was then that the process of disposing of the vehicle got under way.

The council found there was no evidence the driver of the vehicle at the time it was picked up had been involved in the fly-tipping incidents.

The driver was also not the registered keeper so the vehicle was seized under Sections 33/34/34B Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The council then has to advertise its intentions with the truck to see if anyone comes forward to claim it. The official keeper failed to go along and reclaim the vehicle, so Recycling Lives, the council’s contractor, was given the order to dispose of it by completely destroying it ensuring it is never used illegally again.

The council said there is no excuse for dumping rubbish as there are plenty of refuse sites able to take in larger vehicles. There is a charge, but it is far cheaper than losing a vehicle to a crusher.

Councillor Kate Lymer is the executive councillor for public protection and enforcement.

She said: “We will keep tackling the dangerous menace of flytipping in all the ways possible.

“Seizing suspected vehicles in fly-tipping incidents is just one of the ways our ‘Fly-tippers – we’re watching you’ campaign aims to address this issue.

“We will prosecute where the evidence exists and we are using vehicle ‘stop and search’ operations with the police.”

She said it will be curtains for any vehicle seized where no owner is brave enough to claim it.

Cllr Lymer added: “Unclaimed vehicles, like this one, will be crushed and the parts reused if possible.

“It is never too late to report information that comes to light – this should be done by contacting us in confidence at our dedicated page at www.bromley.gov.uk/envirocrime .”

She said witnesses to fly-tipping or other so-called enviro-crimes should report them to the police and the council.

Key points both will need includes a description of any alleged offender, where it is happening and any vehicles being used.

Useful evidence leading to a prosecution could lead to a reward of up to £500 as a thank you.

Anyone just reporting dumped rubbish or fly-tipping for clearance is advised to use the council’s mobile-friendly website www.bromley.gov.uk/report

Cllr Lymer said a council clean-up crew should be on the case within a week.

However, the council said, that time frame depends on the quantity involved and location.

If it’s a large-scale fly-tip, it may take longer as a special vehicle may be required, they warned, and that could take longer.

The authority points out residents and businesses have a duty of care to dispose of their waste responsibly or they could face a substantial fine or court action under the Environment Protection Act 1990 Section 33 (1).

Those disposing of waste from home are often shocked that they remain responsible for the waste, even after it has left their properties.

The council said they must be cautious about giving waste, including their garden or building waste, to people they don’t know.

By law, waste carriers must pay to dispose waste at a waste transfer station but unauthorised waste carriers may evade these costs by dumping it.

If it’s found and identified, the home owner remains liable for a very expensive clean-up and fine of up to £5,000, so should only use proper licensed operators.

To ensure the business is legitimate, residents are advised to ask to see that licence or check online at www.gov.uk/find-registered-waste-carrier