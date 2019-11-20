MyTime Active's ArtsTrain wins top youth award

ArtsTrain youngsters. Picture: Mytime Active Archant

A Bromley company's music programme for people with challenges was recognised at the London Youth Awards.

ArtsTrain is a pioneering, creative music programme managed by Mytime Active.

It's part of Arts Council England's National Portfolio which supports children and young people facing challenging circumstances.

ArtsTrain teaches them how to play, make and read music and has supported thousands since 2008, transforming the cultural landscape of music in the area.

Winning the Arts and Culture Award recognises the people who made ArtsTrain what it is today.

Selecting ArtsTrain as the winners, the judging panel said it was for "the quality of outcomes for young people, as well as the level of youth involvement in co-designing the programme."

Keith Sykes from Mytime Active added that they are "humbled been to be part of this event that celebrates the fantastic work taking place across our city to improve the lives of young Londoners."