Search

Advanced search

MyTime Active's ArtsTrain wins top youth award

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 November 2019

ArtsTrain youngsters. Picture: Mytime Active

ArtsTrain youngsters. Picture: Mytime Active

Archant

A Bromley company's music programme for people with challenges was recognised at the London Youth Awards.

ArtsTrain is a pioneering, creative music programme managed by Mytime Active.

It's part of Arts Council England's National Portfolio which supports children and young people facing challenging circumstances.

ArtsTrain teaches them how to play, make and read music and has supported thousands since 2008, transforming the cultural landscape of music in the area.

Winning the Arts and Culture Award recognises the people who made ArtsTrain what it is today.

Selecting ArtsTrain as the winners, the judging panel said it was for "the quality of outcomes for young people, as well as the level of youth involvement in co-designing the programme."

Keith Sykes from Mytime Active added that they are "humbled been to be part of this event that celebrates the fantastic work taking place across our city to improve the lives of young Londoners."

Most Read

Orpington lights up for Christmas

Santa takes to the stage to get things started. Picture: Orpington 1st

Plan revealed for Bromley’s first modern office block in 20 years

An artist's impression of what the site of the present Wells House could look like if planning permission is given. Picture: TCPG

Ferris wheel riders rescued following malfunction at Bromley Christmas market

Bromley firefighters were called in to rescue all those riding at the time of the breakdown. Picture: Barry Driscoll

Bromley Brighter Beginnings needs volunteers to pack Christmas hampers for families in need

Trustee Mary Bragg spends time sorting the huge array of donations for the Christmas hamper appeal. Picture: Bromley Brighter Beginnings

PM’s brother Jo Johnson stands down as Orpington MP amid Brexit chaos

Jo Johnson has quit Boris Johnson's government and is stepping down as an MP. Picture: Jo Johnson

Most Read

Orpington lights up for Christmas

Santa takes to the stage to get things started. Picture: Orpington 1st

Plan revealed for Bromley’s first modern office block in 20 years

An artist's impression of what the site of the present Wells House could look like if planning permission is given. Picture: TCPG

Ferris wheel riders rescued following malfunction at Bromley Christmas market

Bromley firefighters were called in to rescue all those riding at the time of the breakdown. Picture: Barry Driscoll

Bromley Brighter Beginnings needs volunteers to pack Christmas hampers for families in need

Trustee Mary Bragg spends time sorting the huge array of donations for the Christmas hamper appeal. Picture: Bromley Brighter Beginnings

PM’s brother Jo Johnson stands down as Orpington MP amid Brexit chaos

Jo Johnson has quit Boris Johnson's government and is stepping down as an MP. Picture: Jo Johnson

Latest from the Bromley Times

MyTime Active’s ArtsTrain wins top youth award

ArtsTrain youngsters. Picture: Mytime Active

Ayodeji Habeeb Azzeez murder trial: Alleged killer was trying to stop attack, court hears

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham who was fatally stabbed in Anerley. Picture: Met Police

Plan revealed for Bromley’s first modern office block in 20 years

An artist's impression of what the site of the present Wells House could look like if planning permission is given. Picture: TCPG

Ferris wheel riders rescued following malfunction at Bromley Christmas market

Bromley firefighters were called in to rescue all those riding at the time of the breakdown. Picture: Barry Driscoll

Bromley Brighter Beginnings needs volunteers to pack Christmas hampers for families in need

Trustee Mary Bragg spends time sorting the huge array of donations for the Christmas hamper appeal. Picture: Bromley Brighter Beginnings
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists