Plans to demolish former Bromley day care centre and build flats

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 May 2019

Bromley Common Care Centre could be demolished under new proposals. Picture: LDRS

Bromley Common Care Centre could be demolished under new proposals. Picture: LDRS

New plans to bulldoze an empty day care centre in Bromley and replace it with a block of flats have been submitted to the council.

Developers have put forward fresh plans for a former day care centre used by the Alzheimer's Society at 18 Bromley Common.

The centre closed down in 2017 and the building has been empty since, according to planning papers.

Developers are proposing a three-storey building with nine new apartments in a scaled back scheme from plans already rejected by Bromley Council.

In a planning statement, the applicant said: "The current use is no longer viable and detrimental within this location as the property is vacant and is attracting thieves and creating an eyesore by being vacant due to lack of life.

"The proposed scheme will create a well balanced mixture of residential flats in a prime area where such houses are in demand whilst respecting the character of the area and the large family houses surrounding the site."

The council rejected a previous housing plan claiming it was out of character with the local area.

There will be nine parking spaces available for the future residents at the front of the new apartment block.

The centre had looked after vulnerable residents suffering with dementia.

At the time, Sarah Colyer, the charity's regional operations manager, said the charity was unable to cover its running costs.

She said: "While there is good uptake of our service during certain hours and on certain days, we have needed higher attendance more consistently throughout the week in order to maintain building, staffing and other expenses."

