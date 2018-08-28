Charity helping children in poverty has most successful Christmas ever

A charity that tackles poverty for one in five Bromley children has been inundated with help this year, resulting in their most successful Christmas hamper and toy appeal ever.

The Bromley Times nominated the charity for a cuddly toy drive and that too has seen a tremendous response with over 100 donated.

Brighter Beginnings says it is all down to local people and their generosity that so many children in Bromley will have something to look forward to this festive season.

Brighter Beginnings says the hampers are now being delivered to those in most need.

Inside each hamper are warm pyjamas, basic food supplies, and other practical items to use all year round.

They said the toys and games should alleviate some of the financial burden on parents at this time and allow families to spend quality time together without worrying about financial constraints.

Local professionals nominated families for each hamper.

Family support worker Tracy said: “Christmas for many parents is a difficult time. The Christmas hampers you supply are wonderful and have relieved many families of stress.”

And school worker Liz added: “The families I work with struggle at the best times throughout the year. The hampers make things a bit easier and put a smile on their faces.”

Most of the money was donations from 3,500 Facebook supporters who purchased £5000 worth of gifts through their Amazon Wishlist.

Overseeing it all is Nancy Lengthorn who said: “We have been totally overwhelmed by the generosity of our supporters. Their efforts provide a little joy for local children. But crucially, these hampers also help to relieve some of the pressure parents feel.

“This project isn’t just about giving gifts, it’s about reducing the stigma of poverty that families can feel at this time of year.”

There was also a huge collection of donated items gathered by Access Self

Storage, after Brighter Beginnings was nominated by the Bromley Times to be the beneficiary of the company’s Christmas Charity Appeal this year.

Donations came from Bromley Methodist Church, Nicky’s Crafting Crew and Sainsbury.

In all, over 100 families in need will be helped by £5000 in donated goods.

Emma Martin, who founded the charity in 2012, is already planning next year with a need for more storage.

She said: “Sadly, we are supporting an increasing number of families in need in the borough, so we anticipate that next year’s Christmas Hamper project will be even bigger.

“The logistics involved in collecting this number of donated items, packing up the hampers and then distributing them to the families are complex.”

Access Self Storage Orpington store manager Chris Isted said: “The Bromley Times picked such a deserving charity and we are so pleased we have collected over 100 cuddly toys which will help give deserving families in our community a happy Christmas.

“We want to specifically thank Green Owl Toys for their fantastic contribution to the appeal and to everyone who gave something, no matter how big or small.”

And Emma Martin for BBB added: “We are so grateful for all the donations we have received from our community. We know these gifts give a huge boost to families who depend on our support at this time of year. It is great for us to have Access Self Storage backing our Christmas hamper initiative and help make deserving families Christmas a happy one”

To make a contribution go to https://www.justgiving.com/bromley-brighterbeginnings