Fire damages four cars in The Glades shopping centre car park in Bromley

PUBLISHED: 11:13 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 17 January 2019

The Glades Shopping Centre, Bromley. Photo: Google

The Glades Shopping Centre, Bromley. Photo: Google

Archant

A car was destroyed and three more damaged in a blaze within the multi-storey car park of a Bromley shopping centre.

Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters were called to a fire in The Glades shopping centre’s car park, in Glades Place, at 5.39pm yesterday (January 16).

The fire destroyed one car and damaged three further vehicles.

A small part of the car park’s roof was also affected.

The Brigade brought the fire under control at 6.32pm.

Fire crews from Bromley fire station attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

