Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Brothers make moving charity pledge for others this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 December 2018

Archie and Monty Brown asked for donations to be made to the charity Right to Play instead of receiving presents.

Archie and Monty Brown asked for donations to be made to the charity Right to Play instead of receiving presents.

Archant

Two Bromley brothers aged just nine and 10 have asked everyone who usually buys toys for them to this year give the money to a global charity so others less fortunate get a present this Christmas.

Archie and Monty Brown meet Father Christmas.Archie and Monty Brown meet Father Christmas.

The amazing pledge from Archie and Monty Brown, the eldest brother, has touched the heart of the Right To Play charity.

In their pledge, the Brown brothers ask Santa for a charity donation instead of toys this year.

The Eltham College pupils wrote on their Just Giving donation page: “We’d like to donate our Christmas gifts this year for Right To Play UK because we want to give all children the right to play.

“We are two very lucky boys who have plenty of toys. This year we would like to ask anyone who would usually buy us something for Christmas to donate to Right To Play instead to ensure other children who find it hard to find somewhere safe to play have the opportunity that we take for granted every day.”

Archie and Monty Brown meet Father Christmas.Archie and Monty Brown meet Father Christmas.

Mum Frances is delighted with her boys’ gesture to help others in need.

She told us: “We are both really proud of how the boys embraced the idea of not receiving gifts this year.

“I think once they learnt a bit about Right To Play and the work the charity does it hit home to them how much they have compared to some.

“It wasn’t just the material things either, they realised that having a safe place to play, go to school and just be a kid was something that not everyone has. We are very proud of the boys for being so selfless and hope they keep this empathy for others as they grow up.”

The charity keeps 1.9million children around the world in school away from slave work and provides an education including how to prevent life-threatening diseases like HIV and malaria and away from exploitation and abuse.

It said: “Through games, sport, poetry, performance, dance, art and music, we create programmes with lasting impact and meaningful change.”

Anyone also wanting to donate can go here: justgiving.com/fundraising/frances-brown7

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Charity helping children in poverty has most successful Christmas ever

Bromley Brighter Futures has had one of its most successful Christmas appeals ever, thanks in part to collections made by Access Self Storage Bromley. Photo: Bromley Brighter Futures

Work to restore Bromley cinema to original art deco design will close the site for most of next year

Bromley Picturehouse will be a six-screen cinema with a cafe and bar opening on the site of the 1936 George Coles’ designed Odeon, which more recently has operated as an Empire and then Cineworld cinema

Bromley and Bexley burglars jailed over spate of car thefts off drives

David Andrews, Huseyin Huseyin, David Smith, Freddie Mockler, Perry Rye and David Cakebread have all been jailed. Photo: Met Police

Brothers make moving charity pledge for others this Christmas

Archie and Monty Brown asked for donations to be made to the charity Right to Play instead of receiving presents.

Where to dispose of your Christmas tree in Bromley this January

Christmas tree composting

Most Read

Chatteris teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man in his 50s left hospitalised on Christmas day

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastating’ hit for business as hundreds of turkeys are stolen from farm shop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wisbech woman arrested on suspicion of GBH as man is hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after incident in Hawthorne Avenue

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Bromley Times

Brothers make moving charity pledge for others this Christmas

Archie and Monty Brown asked for donations to be made to the charity Right to Play instead of receiving presents.

Father Christmas to eat more than 43,000 mince pies in Bromley this Christmas Eve, experts estimate

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA

Charity helping children in poverty has most successful Christmas ever

Bromley Brighter Futures has had one of its most successful Christmas appeals ever, thanks in part to collections made by Access Self Storage Bromley. Photo: Bromley Brighter Futures

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Spread out showers make for a soggy Sunday

The Christmas tree in all its glory in Ilford town centre. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

Bromley and Bexley burglars jailed over spate of car thefts off drives

David Andrews, Huseyin Huseyin, David Smith, Freddie Mockler, Perry Rye and David Cakebread have all been jailed. Photo: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists