Brothers make moving charity pledge for others this Christmas

Archie and Monty Brown asked for donations to be made to the charity Right to Play instead of receiving presents. Archant

Two Bromley brothers aged just nine and 10 have asked everyone who usually buys toys for them to this year give the money to a global charity so others less fortunate get a present this Christmas.

The amazing pledge from Archie and Monty Brown, the eldest brother, has touched the heart of the Right To Play charity.

In their pledge, the Brown brothers ask Santa for a charity donation instead of toys this year.

The Eltham College pupils wrote on their Just Giving donation page: “We’d like to donate our Christmas gifts this year for Right To Play UK because we want to give all children the right to play.

“We are two very lucky boys who have plenty of toys. This year we would like to ask anyone who would usually buy us something for Christmas to donate to Right To Play instead to ensure other children who find it hard to find somewhere safe to play have the opportunity that we take for granted every day.”

Mum Frances is delighted with her boys’ gesture to help others in need.

She told us: “We are both really proud of how the boys embraced the idea of not receiving gifts this year.

“I think once they learnt a bit about Right To Play and the work the charity does it hit home to them how much they have compared to some.

“It wasn’t just the material things either, they realised that having a safe place to play, go to school and just be a kid was something that not everyone has. We are very proud of the boys for being so selfless and hope they keep this empathy for others as they grow up.”

The charity keeps 1.9million children around the world in school away from slave work and provides an education including how to prevent life-threatening diseases like HIV and malaria and away from exploitation and abuse.

It said: “Through games, sport, poetry, performance, dance, art and music, we create programmes with lasting impact and meaningful change.”

Anyone also wanting to donate can go here: justgiving.com/fundraising/frances-brown7