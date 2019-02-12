Bromley aim to chop down the Wood

Bromley manager Neil Smith

Ravens won 2-1 away to Hartlepool United last weekend

Neil Smith hopes Bromley can give their fans more reason to cheer when they host Boreham Wood in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

The Ravens return home this weekend after recording a 2-1 success away to Hartlepool United last Saturday.

The Westminster Waste Stadium also triumphed in their last home game, beating Maidstone United on February 16.

Bromley boss Smith says the support his team received in both wins was brilliant, and his hoping for great support again when they welcome Wood on Saturday.

Smith told the club website: “The supporters were fantastic the last time we were at home and they were fantastic again at Hartlepool.

“Boreham Wood did a job on us away from home earlier in the season when we were leading, but went on to lose.

“We want to get a bit of redemption for that this weekend, but I can’t ask for any more from the players.”

Bromley made it three league games without defeat thanks to their victory at Hartlepool last weekend.

Goals from Marc-Anthony Okoye and Luke Coulson saw the Ravens lead by two at the break, before Pools skipper Liam Noble set up a tense finale with a strike in second-half stoppage time.

The Westminster Waste Stadium club, though, were able to hold on to triumph and Smith praised his side’s resilience on the day.

“We knew it was never going to be easy at Hartlepool, but to go into half-time 2-0 up was superb from the players,” he added.

“At that point, you always say the next goal is the vital one and we had a chance that George Porter could have put away, but didn’t and they put one of theirs away.

“You’re always going to be under the cosh after that, but the players were magnificent on Saturday.”

As for Coulson’s goal, the midfielder scored something of a wonderstrike, expertly controlling the ball with his first touch, before firing home from 18 yards on the volley.

The effort has since gone viral, and Smith knows that goal was one of the best he’s ever seen.

“Luke’s goal would grace any game and if it had come in a higher division, everyone would be shouting from the rooftops about it,” said the Bromley boss.

“It was a great finish and for him to take it from behind with one touch and then volley it with his next showed great composure.”