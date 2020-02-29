Bromley-based Turner grateful for TV exposure

Henry Turner (pic Ziad Chaudry) Archant

Bromley-based welterweight Henry Turner believes Frank Warren's ambitious TV rights sharing deal which will see the best and up-and-coming from his Queensberry Promotions stable feature on BT Sport and ITV is great for boxing in this country.

The 19-year-old, who trains at i-Box Gym under the co-guidance of Alan Smith and Eddie Lam, scored a comfortable four-round 40-36 points success over Daryl Pearce at York Hall, Bethnal Green last Saturday for his second successive win.

"Alan (Smith) was really pleased with my performance," Turner said. "He branded it as a masterclass performance."

The bout was shown on BT Sport but Turner is excited about the forthcoming television exposure on both channels.

"It's great exposure for the fighters," he added. "A lot of people can't afford BT Sport or Sky Sports so for ITV to be showing some of the fights for free, it's great exposure for the fighters and it's great for the fans as well.

"But I was on BT Sport so it great exposure for me and builds my profile up."

Turner, a seven-time national amateur boxing champion, has adapted to the paid ranks pretty comfortably since winning his debut contest against Naheem Chaudhry last December.

And he believes the i-Box Gym is the right place for him to develop his career and hopefully lead him onto world glory.

"There are a lot great fighters in the i-Box camp with the likes of Dennis McCann, Lucien Reid, Sam Noakes, who is another great prospect, and former British champion Johnny Garton," he said.

"A lot of great fighters, a lot of great sparring and you could only learn and I'm learning every single day.

"I would like to go on and be world champion definitely. By the end of my career I'm hoping to be unified world champion."

Turner is hoping to be on the undercard of the Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce heavyweight title showdown on April 11 at The O2 Arena.

Of the other Bromley-based i-Box Gym boxers featured on Frank Warren's bill, Lucien Reid lost his British and Commonwealth title rematch to Brad Foster, but Dennis McCann moved to 6-0 after easily outpointing tough Nicaraguan Pablo Narvaez.

Sam Noakes beat Des Newton and Ethan Jones posted his third career victory over Michael Mooney.