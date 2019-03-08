Bromley chasing success over Shots

Referee Will Finnie shows Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta a red card after he gave away a penalty at Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Bromley play host to relegation-threatened Aldershot Town in the Vanarama National League on Saturday, keen to build on a brilliant win over the league leaders in midweek.

The Ravens came from behind to record a 2-1 success at home to Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, watched by a bumper crowd 3,047.

The Westminster Waste Stadium side trailed to a Josh Coulson goal at the break, but rallied to win thanks to a penalty Frankie Sutherland, which came after Marvin Ekpiteta was dismissed for the visitors, and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s header.

And Bromley assistant manager Alan Dunne, who previously played for the O’s, was thrilled with the success against his former club.

“We knew it would be tough because of the quality they have,” said the 36-year-old.

“They have quality all over the pitch hence why they are top of the league, but we improved in the second half after coming in 1-0 down at the break.

“Of course the sending off helped, but it was a penalty and a red card, and from then we grew into the game and we could have won it comfortably.

“Even though they had more possession than us in the second half, we had the better chances.”

The success over Orient followed a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to promotion hopefuls Salford City on Saturday.

The Ravens took the lead late on in that game through JJ Hooper’s 85th-minute penalty.

However, the Westminster Waste Stadium outfit were left stunned after the Ammies scored twice late on to triumph.

And Bromley boss Neil Smith was left to reflect on an ultimately frustrating afternoon for his side.

He told the club website: “You go to a club like Salford with everything going on around them and to be winning 1-0 with five minutes to go, you think you’ve done a good job even if it ends in a draw.

“To lose in the manner we did was a real sickener, but the boys deserve real credit for competing against the likes of Salford given where the club has been.”

Bromley will hope they can repeat the result they achieved against Orient, rather than the one they got at Salford, when Aldershot visit this weekend.

And with the Shots fighting for their lives to remain in the division, the Ravens look set for another difficult assignment.