Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bromley chasing success over Shots

PUBLISHED: 08:15 05 April 2019

Referee Will Finnie shows Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta a red card after he gave away a penalty at Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Referee Will Finnie shows Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta a red card after he gave away a penalty at Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Bromley play host to relegation-threatened Aldershot Town in the Vanarama National League on Saturday, keen to build on a brilliant win over the league leaders in midweek.

The Ravens came from behind to record a 2-1 success at home to Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, watched by a bumper crowd 3,047.

The Westminster Waste Stadium side trailed to a Josh Coulson goal at the break, but rallied to win thanks to a penalty Frankie Sutherland, which came after Marvin Ekpiteta was dismissed for the visitors, and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s header.

And Bromley assistant manager Alan Dunne, who previously played for the O’s, was thrilled with the success against his former club.

“We knew it would be tough because of the quality they have,” said the 36-year-old.

“They have quality all over the pitch hence why they are top of the league, but we improved in the second half after coming in 1-0 down at the break.

“Of course the sending off helped, but it was a penalty and a red card, and from then we grew into the game and we could have won it comfortably.

“Even though they had more possession than us in the second half, we had the better chances.”

The success over Orient followed a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to promotion hopefuls Salford City on Saturday.

The Ravens took the lead late on in that game through JJ Hooper’s 85th-minute penalty.

However, the Westminster Waste Stadium outfit were left stunned after the Ammies scored twice late on to triumph.

And Bromley boss Neil Smith was left to reflect on an ultimately frustrating afternoon for his side.

He told the club website: “You go to a club like Salford with everything going on around them and to be winning 1-0 with five minutes to go, you think you’ve done a good job even if it ends in a draw.

“To lose in the manner we did was a real sickener, but the boys deserve real credit for competing against the likes of Salford given where the club has been.”

Bromley will hope they can repeat the result they achieved against Orient, rather than the one they got at Salford, when Aldershot visit this weekend.

And with the Shots fighting for their lives to remain in the division, the Ravens look set for another difficult assignment.

Most Read

Sending Bromley children to secondary school outside the borough ‘simply not acceptable’

James Dixon Primary School. Photo: Google Maps

Remarkable stories of Bromley classrooms revealed in former teacher’s book

Peter Foster together with his 1983 Ravensbourne Boys School form group

Orpies business awards winners announced

The Orpies winners 2019. Picture: The Urban Snapper

Plans unveiled for new build on bakery site

New plans for the Allied Bakery site in Orpington have been revealed. Picture: LDRS

Bromley streets being used to test driverless cars

The driverless Mondeo hybrid navigating its way around Bromley's streets

Most Read

Sending Bromley children to secondary school outside the borough ‘simply not acceptable’

James Dixon Primary School. Photo: Google Maps

Remarkable stories of Bromley classrooms revealed in former teacher’s book

Peter Foster together with his 1983 Ravensbourne Boys School form group

Orpies business awards winners announced

The Orpies winners 2019. Picture: The Urban Snapper

Plans unveiled for new build on bakery site

New plans for the Allied Bakery site in Orpington have been revealed. Picture: LDRS

Bromley streets being used to test driverless cars

The driverless Mondeo hybrid navigating its way around Bromley's streets

Latest from the Bromley Times

Bromley streets being used to test driverless cars

The driverless Mondeo hybrid navigating its way around Bromley's streets

Bromley chasing success over Shots

Referee Will Finnie shows Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta a red card after he gave away a penalty at Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Kent supporters get first glimpse of bowlers Milnes and Klaassen

Kent's Sean Dickson in batting action (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Plans unveiled for new build on bakery site

New plans for the Allied Bakery site in Orpington have been revealed. Picture: LDRS

Orpies business awards winners announced

The Orpies winners 2019. Picture: The Urban Snapper
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists