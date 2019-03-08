A-level results: Major successes for our schools

Charles Cotes, Ed Holloway, Isabel Ballard, Emily Ballard and Sean Kenny. Picture: Ravens Wood School Archant

Students across the region have finally opened their A-levels exam results and are taking in just how well or badly they have done.

As careers advisers in schools calm nerves and help the students carve their futures via work or university, we take a look at how some of them have done.

Langley Parks Girls' School, Beckenham, has seen excellent results.

There was an increase in not only in attainment, but also progress from students' individual starting points.

The school said there was an impressive 99 per cent pass rate with 20pc of all grades being A* and A, which is a 5pc increase from last year, and 58pc of all grades being A* and B, a 20pc increase on last year.

There were also extremely strong individual performances with 13 students achieving all A* and A, or distinction* and distinction grades.

The school said in addition to the significant improvements and progress, individual departments are celebrating as almost all see improved results. In further maths 80pc of students achieved A*-A grades and 100pc of students in the following subjects achieved A*-B grades: drama, fine art, French, photography and Level 3 BTEC science.

Headteacher Katie Scott said: "We are extremely proud of all our students and their achievements. Their hard work coupled with the expert teaching provided in an academic and ambitious environment has enabled them to achieve their potential. We wish them well in their next exciting steps into the world."

At Ravens Wood School, Keston, pupils are celebrating excellent results with more than 200 receiving A-level results, Ravens Wood students achieved more than 550 qualifications.

Of these, 23pc were awarded A*-A, 46pc graded as A*-B, and 76pc A*-C.

The school's overall pass rate (A*-E) remained at 98pc.

Among the top students are George Herbert - physics (A*), maths (A*), further maths (A*) and computer science (A*), plus Edward Holloway - physics (A*), mathes (A*), further maths (A*), biology (A). And then there is Ben Jordan - maths (A*), geography (A*) and further maths (A*), Sean Kenny - mathematics (A*), further mathematics (A*), computer science (A) and music (A) and Jack McCabe - geography (A*), history (A*) and biology (B).

Headteacher Sally Spence said: "We are extremely proud of all of our sixth form students - they have worked incredibly hard to secure truly remarkable results."