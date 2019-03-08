Bromley back in action against Braintree

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ravens had last weekend off with scheduled opponents Leyton Orient in FA Trophy action

Bromley return to action in the Vanarama National League on Saturday when they make the trip to relegation-threatened Braintree Town on Saturday.

The Ravens were due to host Leyton Orient in the league last weekend, but the O’s were instead in action in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

That league fixture has since been rearranged for April 2 when Neil Smith’s men will hope to spring a surprise against the title hopefuls.

As a result of last weekend’s game being postponed, it means the Westminster Waste Stadium club will have had a 10-day break ahead of making the trip to Braintree.

Bromley were last in action on March 12 when they shared the spoils with Chesterfield in a six-goal thriller.

JJ Hooper was credited with two goals in that game and the forward will hope to get on the scoresheet again this weekend.

When the Ravens hosted Braintree in October, they suffered a surprise 4-2 defeat at home.

Smith’s men will look to avenge that loss on Saturday and prevent the Iron from doing the double over them this term.