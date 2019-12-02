Selfless Wendy raises money for brain tumour reseachers in honour of late husband

A Mottingham wife who lost her husband to a brain tumour has since raised thousands for fresh research.

Now Wendy McMahon, 58, has visited Imperial College London, Hammersmith on November 28 to see the research centre funded by Brain Tumour Research.

She met leading neurosurgeon Mr Kevin O'Neill as well as research scientists working to find a cure for the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40. She also placed three commemorative tiles on a Wall of Hope.

Her husband Glenn was 53 when he died in June 2015, having been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme brain tumour in September 2013.

The couple made the most of their life together through travel, and socialising.

Wendy, who married Glenn in February 2014, said: "To be told it was a brain tumour was like being hit by a bus.

"Glenn asked straight away how long he had and was told the prognosis was just 12 to 18 months.

"We were devastated. We had begun to suspect it might have been something serious but never dreamt it would be a brain tumour. We had both been married before and having found each other now, we faced a future which tragically, was going to be cut short."

Shocked at a lack of treatment options, the couple started raising desperately needed funds for Brain Tumour Research, and now the Glenn McMahon Foundation has raised over £60,000.

Wendy said: "I am totally amazed and humbled by the generosity of friends and family over the past four and a half years since I lost Glenn.

"I have previously placed 17 tiles on the Wall of Hope. To add another three tiles in his memory was very moving. My sincere hope is that our efforts will help to raise awareness of this awful disease and draw attention to the historic underfunding of research into brain tumours, which has gone on for far too long."

Each tile represents the £8,220 it costs to fund three days of research. Wendy and friend Karen McNamara are doing 20 events in 2020 to raise more money for Brain Tumour Research.