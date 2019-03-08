Police appeal after 14-year-old stabbed

The boy's injury is not life-threatening. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the arm yesterday.

Police were called at 3.35pm on Wednesday, May 15, to reports of youths fighting in Croydon Road at the junction with Weighton Road, Bromley.

Officers attended and found a 14-year-old boy suffering a stab wound to his arm. The boy was taken by ambulance to hospital, where his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

Detectives from South Area CID are investigating. They retain an open mind as to any motive, but do not believe the victim was robbed.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call police on 101 . They are also asking drivers who may have dashcam footage showing those involved in the incident to get in touch. Please quote reference 4874/may15.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Young people who have information about violent crime can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.