Boy, 14, charged with 13 sexual assaults in Penge

PUBLISHED: 18:40 19 August 2019

Scene of one of the alleged sexual assaults. Picture: Google

Scene of one of the alleged sexual assaults. Picture: Google

A boy of just 14 has been charged with a host of sexual attacks on 13 different women outside shops and premises in Penge.

The boy was charged on Tuesday, August 13 with 13 counts of sexual assault. He will next appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on September 10.

The alleged offences run from February 9 to March 4.

They relate to alleged incidents said to have happened outside Poundland, Lidl, the railway station, the Pawleyne Arms and the Moon and Stars.

Four times, two attacks were said to have been carried out on the same days in different locations.

The defendant cannot be named because of his age.

The Met said the full list of alleged incidents is:

1 - Saturday, February 9 - outside Poundland, High Street

2 - Thursday, February 14 - outside Lidl, High Street Penge

3 - Friday, February 15 - Penge East Railway Station

4 - Friday, February 15 - Evelina Road

5 - Saturday, February 16 - Evelina Road

6 - Saturday, February 16 - Beckenham High Street

7 - Monday, February 18 - Royston Road

8 - Monday, February 18 - Ridsdale Road

9 - Saturday, February 23 - Kent House Railway Station

10 - Saturday, February 23 - Clevedon Road

11 - Wednesday, February 27 - outside Pawleyne Arms, High Street

12 - Thursday, February 28 - Franklin Road

13 - Monday, March 4 - outside Moon and Stars pub, High Street.

Drive 24
