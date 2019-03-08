Bowie exhibition at Ripley Arts Centre, Bromley

Sara Captain and Maria Primolan ready to celebrate Bowie at the Ripley Arts Centre. Picture: Fraser Grey Archant

An exhibition on the life of David Bowie is being held at the Ripley Arts Centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is a special year for Bowie fans worldwide: not only is it the anniversary of Space Oddity, his ground-breaking 1969 hit, but it is also the anniversary of the Free Festival and the Beckenham Arts Lab, a collective of free spirits that offered fertile ground for creativity across suburbia and beyond, and was ultimately the springboard for Bowie's success.

To mark its 50th anniversary, Ripley Arts Centre in Sundridge Avenue, Bromley, presents an exhibition celebrating David Bowie and the spirit of the Arts Lab.

Sculptor Maria Primolan and portrait painter Sara Captain pay tribute to their muse with lovingly, beautifully executed works that really capture his magic.

On November 26, 1969 an event took place at the centre, which epitomised the vision behind the Beckenham Arts Lab.

It was called Growth, an eclectic, forward thinking, multi-media mix created by Bowie and his then landlady, lover and art co-conspirator Mary Finnigan.

Bowie and the band Comus played; the Venerable Chime Rinpoche talked about Tibetan Buddhism; there was a light display, meditation and much more.

The #Artslab50 exhibition, featuring Maria Primolan's stunning sculptures, including the famous Angel's Gift, and Sara Captain's almost lifelike portraits, coincides with the anniversary of this event.

Sara said: "It will be a beautiful, joyous celebration all things Bowie in the place where he became the star he was destined to be."

She said the entire Ripley Arts Centre will be dedicated to David Bowie as the many works of art explore his many facets

Sara said: "These are expressed with a different media from the purity of white 'marmorina' to Japanese raku or wood; from charcoal drawings to experimental acrylics and large gouache painted panels.

"Expect many more surprises, in line with Bowie's curious and rebellious spirit.

"New and never-before-seen original pieces will be available for the public to admire and purchase, alongside Limited Edition Prints and gifts. Some celebrated pieces already in private collections worldwide will be also on display."

The Bowie art show is from November 15 to December 20.