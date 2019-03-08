Your views wanted on Bromley ward boundary changes

The shape of Bromley's political boundaries are set to change and public opinion is needed. Picture: Contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2019 Archant

The political shape of Bromley is set to change, and your views are wanted.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England wants resdents to help draw up a new pattern of council wards.

It is the first part of an electoral review which will re-draw ward boundaries.

The commission also announced that Bromley Council should have 58 councillors in future, a reduction of two.

The commission says new boundaries will deliver electoral equality for voters in council elections so each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters.

The review also aims to ensure that the new council wards reflect, as far as possible, the interests and identities of communities across Bromley.

Commission chairman, Professor Colin Mellors, said: "We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new wards for Bromley.

"As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

"If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward, then we want to hear from you. And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of Bromley, then this consultation is for you.

"If you're interested in the way Bromley is run, just log on to our website to explore our interactive maps and have your say.

"Your views will make a difference.

"We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review, whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Bromley or just a small part of the council.

"Residents will then have a further chance to have their say after we publish our draft recommendations in October."

Residents have until September 2 to submit views.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England is responsible for reviewing local authority electoral arrangements, defining boundaries for local elections and the number of councillors to be elected, as well as conducting reviews of councils' external boundaries and structures.

For more information, visit consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk.