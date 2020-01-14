Bromley 20-year-old desperately needs bone marrow transplant

Steven with his mum Marie. They hope Bromley Times readers can help in his appeal for a bone marrow donor. Picture: Marie Young Archant

A y man and his family have launched a major appeal to find him a bone marrow donor.

Steven Christian, of Chelsfield, is only 20 but his mother said he has now shockingly contracted cancer for a third time.

Marie Young said Steven was taken ill while on holiday in Turkey last year and admitted to hospital, needing several blood transfusions.

She said: "Doctors here confirmed an aggressive blood cancer called acute myeloid leukaemia needing chemotherapy and bone marrow or stem cell transplant.

"The first cycle of chemotherapy made Steven so ill that he was in the intensive care unit for a week.

"We thought he would die. It was such a worrying time for all the family.

"We have since been told that, due to all the chemotherapy he has already been given, it is too risky for him to continue with the high dose chemo.

"He must have a bone marrow transplant from an unrelated stem cell donor soon to stop his body making any more leukaemia cells. We need a match before time runs out.

"Anyone 16 to 30 in good health sign up with Anthony Nolan using his unique link www.anthonynolan.org/Steven

"If you are between 18 and 55 you may be able to join the register through DKMS instead."

Marie added: "Mostly, stem cells donations are like blood donations.

"We're so proud of how courageous Steven is.

"He's needed gruelling chemotherapy, radiotherapy and major head and neck surgery to survive previous cancers. This is his biggest challenge yet - we need everyone to back this campaign for a donor.

"We wake every day hoping we can find that special person who is going to be his lifesaver."

The family has also set up a Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/help-us-support-steven

She said: "This will help with extra travel costs, accommodation near the hospital and to help make life for Steven a bit more fun during and after his transplant. We want Steven to be able to recover from this in his

own time without any financial pressures."