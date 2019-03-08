Blazin’ Squad to play at Summer Luv, Chislehurst

Blazin' Squad will play at the Summer Luv festival. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

A new one-day festival headlined by garage-favourites Blazin’ Squad has been given the green light in Chislehurst.

Summer Luv festival will take place on May 26 after a Bromley Council committee approved a one-day premises licence for the show to be hosted at open space in Elmstead Lane.

The festival, which will hold 2,000 punters, will be headlined by Kenny Thomas, Richard Blackwood and Blazin’ Squad.

A dozen representations had been made against the festival, with nine residents and a ward councillor all objecting.

Neighbours were concerned about the length of the festival day and the loud noise that comes with live music.

Ward councillor Kieran Terry has also submitted an objection, echoing residents’ concerns over excessive noise and anti-social behaviour.

The festival organisers, Zoo Elite, say an eliminator will be used to control the sound from going over set limits.

A spokesperson for Bromley Council said: “The committee accepted the noise management plan and was persuaded by the various management controls that were proposed, including the noise limiter and therefore decided to grant a licence.

“Previous functions on this privately owned sports ground have not needed to be licensed as they have been private functions but these functions would not have had the same controls in place.”

According to licensing documents, acts will play on a large stage and DJs will play from a tent.

Festival organisers are planning a 10-hour day, and say concert-goers will be searched and no kids will be allowed in unless they are with an adult.