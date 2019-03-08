Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Blazin’ Squad to play at Summer Luv, Chislehurst

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 March 2019

Blazin' Squad will play at the Summer Luv festival. Photo: PA

Blazin' Squad will play at the Summer Luv festival. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A new one-day festival headlined by garage-favourites Blazin’ Squad has been given the green light in Chislehurst.

Summer Luv festival will take place on May 26 after a Bromley Council committee approved a one-day premises licence for the show to be hosted at open space in Elmstead Lane.

The festival, which will hold 2,000 punters, will be headlined by Kenny Thomas, Richard Blackwood and Blazin’ Squad.

A dozen representations had been made against the festival, with nine residents and a ward councillor all objecting.

Neighbours were concerned about the length of the festival day and the loud noise that comes with live music.

Ward councillor Kieran Terry has also submitted an objection, echoing residents’ concerns over excessive noise and anti-social behaviour.

The festival organisers, Zoo Elite, say an eliminator will be used to control the sound from going over set limits.

A spokesperson for Bromley Council said: “The committee accepted the noise management plan and was persuaded by the various management controls that were proposed, including the noise limiter and therefore decided to grant a licence.

“Previous functions on this privately owned sports ground have not needed to be licensed as they have been private functions but these functions would not have had the same controls in place.”

According to licensing documents, acts will play on a large stage and DJs will play from a tent.

Festival organisers are planning a 10-hour day, and say concert-goers will be searched and no kids will be allowed in unless they are with an adult.

Most Read

Firefighters battling huge warehouse fire in Beckenham

Firefighters were called to the warehouse at 8.21am. Photo: LFB

Thousands from across Bromley and Bexley sign petition calling for halt to Brexit

Petition to cancel Article 50 and keep Britain in the EU reaches unprecedented 5,000,000 signatures. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jail for heroin and crack cocaine dealer Marlon Kirlew

Drug dealer Marlon Kirlew jailed

Blazin’ Squad to play at Summer Luv, Chislehurst

Blazin' Squad will play at the Summer Luv festival. Photo: PA

Bromley target big victory at Salford

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Most Read

Firefighters battling huge warehouse fire in Beckenham

Firefighters were called to the warehouse at 8.21am. Photo: LFB

Thousands from across Bromley and Bexley sign petition calling for halt to Brexit

Petition to cancel Article 50 and keep Britain in the EU reaches unprecedented 5,000,000 signatures. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jail for heroin and crack cocaine dealer Marlon Kirlew

Drug dealer Marlon Kirlew jailed

Blazin’ Squad to play at Summer Luv, Chislehurst

Blazin' Squad will play at the Summer Luv festival. Photo: PA

Bromley target big victory at Salford

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Latest from the Bromley Times

Blazin’ Squad to play at Summer Luv, Chislehurst

Blazin' Squad will play at the Summer Luv festival. Photo: PA

Bromley target big victory at Salford

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Batsman Kuhn honoured to be Kent captain

Kent's Heino Kuhn in action for South Africa (pic: Nigel French/PA)

Jail for heroin and crack cocaine dealer Marlon Kirlew

Drug dealer Marlon Kirlew jailed

Thousands from across Bromley and Bexley sign petition calling for halt to Brexit

Petition to cancel Article 50 and keep Britain in the EU reaches unprecedented 5,000,000 signatures. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists