Pop-up lab at The Glades Shopping Centre, Bromley, launches six months of biodiversity study

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 November 2019

Children at the pop-up biology lab. Picture: The Glades

Archant

A pop-up bio lab saw hundreds of children arrive at The Glades shopping centre to learn about the world's biodiversity and similar events are planned for the next six months.

Budding biologists had the chance to explore the local ecosystem when the shopping centre in Bromley launched its first free "natural history museum".

The Wild Glades event lasted for a week and aimed to help children understand the exploration of nature.

It was created to inform and inspire the community to learn about local biodiversity and the importance of preserving what's around us all.

Visitors to the event were invited to a laboratory, which was fully kitted out with microscopes, spot lamps, an HDTV screen projector and laptops. There was a mixture of wildlife specimens to study, including crabs, voles and fish, as well as small bones and fossils, much of which can be found in your back garden or surrounding areas.

The centre also used the opportunity to provide more information on its big plans for its roof garden - a space which the team has been cultivating with the help of environmental consultancies Arc and Artecology in order to create The Glades' own biodiversity system.

Glades director Mark Haynes said: "The Glades is committed to creating a better environment for future generations and this event, as well as our own garden, has been the perfect way in which to do it. Wild Glades gave the local community the opportunity to get up close to many of the natural inhabitants that exist locally, that they wouldn't otherwise ever have the chance to see.

"By educating and driving awareness of how important all living creatures are in the makeup of our own existence will hopefully allow for a better understanding and appreciation of what we need to do to preserve that."

And Ian Boyd, director and lead ecologist at Arc and Artecology, added: "Over the next six months we'll also be working with The Glades team to create new areas for wildlife, demonstrating just how much can be done, even in a built environment, to help the natural world."

